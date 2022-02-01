Jason Crabb to Participate in Benefit Concert for Kentucky Tornado Victims Hosted by Steven Curtis Chapman and Ricky Skaggs

PADUCAH, Ky. – Devastated by the damage from the Dec. 10 tornado in Mayfield, Ky., Steven Curtis Chapman and Ricky Skaggs have organized a benefit concert on Sunday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at Heartland Church in Chapman’s hometown of Paducah, Ky. Chapman and Skaggs enlisted friends, Jason Crabb, Larry Stewart and more, for the lineup. All proceeds will benefit victims of the tornado via Samaritan’s Purse. To purchase tickets, click HERE.

Blue Wolf Capital Partners, The State Group and the family of companies throughout Kentucky (Rick’s Electric, Beltline Electric, Comstock Electric and Delta Services) are pleased to sponsor the Kentucky tornado relief benefit concert. They are committed to helping this region fully recover from the devastation caused by the storms and their thoughts and prayers go out to all who were affected.

“As a boy who was born and raised in Paducah, Ky. (and spent a lot of my childhood in Mayfield), I have been broken-hearted to see the devastation caused by the tornadoes that swept through my home state back in December. I’ve been praying for the folks back home and have wanted to find a way to encourage them and show them some love. So I reached out to my “bluegrass big brother” and fellow Kentuckian, Ricky Skaggs, and said, “let’s go play some music and try to raise some money to love on the people there”…and thankfully he agreed! I’m also very grateful to be joined by two other Kentucky brothers, Jason Crabb and Larry Stewart (also from Paducah) for this one night only Kentucky tornado relief benefit, with proceeds going to Samaritan’s Purse to help the work that they’re doing there for those who have been most devastated and affected by these tornadoes,” shared Chapman.

“I’m really glad to be coming back again to help the people of Mayfield, Ky. I came with Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse on Christmas Eve, but I knew I just had to come back. My heart broke when I saw the devastation. This benefit concert will be a great opportunity for the people of Kentucky and the surrounding states to come and help our neighbors that have lost so much. Bring your friends and help all you can, as they really need us right now,” stated Skaggs.

“I am a Kentucky boy, through and through. The moment I heard about the destruction and loss of life from the tornados, I went to help. Thankfully, great friends and organizations like Jentezen Franklin, God’s Pit Crew and Samaritan’s Purse jumped right in. And now, my friends – and fellow Kentucky brothers – Steven Curtis Chapman and Ricky Skaggs are pitching in to help even more people through this benefit concert. I sure hope you’ll come out, open up your hearts and join us to make a difference. It’s going to take all of us to rebuild,” added Crabb.

“As Kentucky families continue to recover, we are incredibly grateful for the talent and generosity of Steven Curtis Chapman and Ricky Skaggs,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “The proceeds of this concert will go toward our ongoing efforts to help tornado victims return home while reminding them that God loves them and they are not forgotten.”

Based in Boone, N.C., Samaritan’s Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations, especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

ABOUT STEVEN CURTIS CHAPMAN:

In a career that has spanned over 30 years, Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history with 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five GRAMMYs, an American Music Award, 49 No. 1 singles, selling more than eleven million albums and with ten RIAA-certified gold or platinum albums to his credit. He has been on “Good Morning America,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” CNN, MSNBC, “60 Minutes,” E! Entertainment, “The Today Show,” “Fox & Friends,” “CBS This Morning” and “The Tonight Show,” Glenn Beck’s “The Blaze,” along with appearing in the pages of People, Billboard, Parents Magazine and more. A vocal supporter of adoption, Chapman, along with his wife Mary Beth, founded Show Hope in 2003, a nonprofit organization that helps restore the hope of a family to orphans.

ABOUT RICKY SKAGGS:

Earning 12 #1 hit singles, 15 GRAMMY® Awards, 13 IBMA Awards, nine ACM Awards, eight CMA Awards (including Entertainer of the Year), two Dove Awards, the ASCAP Founders Award, three honorary Doctorate degrees, inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame, IBMA Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, National Fiddler Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, and GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame, the 2013 Artist-In-Residence at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum, an Americana Music Association Lifetime Achievement Award in the Instrumentalist category along with countless other awards, Ricky Skaggs is truly a pioneer of Bluegrass and Country music. Since he began playing music over 60 years ago, Skaggs has released more than 30 albums and has performed thousands of live shows. He started his own record label, Skaggs Family Records, in 1997 and has since released 12 consecutive GRAMMY®-nominated albums. His latest release, Hearts Like Ours, with his wife, celebrated artist Sharon White of The Whites features the couple dueting on handpicked country love songs. And the Grand Ole Opry member has released his first-ever autobiography, “Kentucky Traveler.” The book details the life and times of Skaggs and provides a descriptive history of Country and Bluegrass music, as told by the master himself. In addition to his regular touring schedule with his band, Kentucky Thunder, he has added country tour dates as he plugs in and plays full shows of his chart-topping hits. Skaggs was a 2020 recipient of the National Medal of Arts, the highest award given to artists and arts patrons by the United States government.

ABOUT JASON CRABB:

One of Gospel and Christian music’s most iconic voices, Kentucky-born Jason Crabb has been honored with two GRAMMY® Awards and 22 GMA Dove Awards, the latter including nods for Artist, Male Vocalist and Song of the Year. He is the youngest member inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame, and his hometown of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, has paid tribute with a street in his name. Since his first solo release in 2009, he has performed on many of the world’s most prestigious stages, such as Carnegie Hall, the Grand Ole Opry, the Brooklyn Tabernacle and Billy Graham’s final crusade. Crabb’s electrifying stage presence, powerhouse vocals and magnetic personality have endeared him to millions around the world through extensive personal appearances, media coverage and social media, including over 20 million views on YouTube.

ABOUT LARRY STEWART:

When Larry Stewart first moved to Nashville, he had his share of menial Music Row jobs, from a stock clerk at the Country Music Hall of Fame and mowing grass at BMI to running tape copies at MCA Music. It was while working at MCA though that longtime family friend Jerry Crutchfield coaxed Stewart into singing a few demos for his brother Jan. The word quickly spread about the young man with a voice that mixed strength and intimacy with an honest raggedness that made him real. Suddenly, Stewart was an in-demand demo singer, and it wasn’t long until destiny came knocking in the form of Tim DuBois who was putting together a band called Restless Heart. To date, Restless Heart is one of the most successful groups in country music history. The band has placed over 25 singles on the charts with six consecutive #1 hits, recorded four albums certified Gold by the RIAA and have won a wide range of awards including the Academy of Country Music’s “Top Vocal Group.” Today, Stewart tours regularly with The Frontmen (consisting of Stewart, Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar, and Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas).

ABOUT BLUE WOLF CAPITAL PARTNERS:

Blue Wolf Capital Partners is a private equity firm that makes transformational investments in middle market companies. They build strong businesses by combining financial and operational discipline with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles and working closely with management to create sustainable value for stakeholders and investors.

ABOUT THE STATE GROUP:

The State Group and its family of companies are a leading North American multi-trade industrial and specialty services contractor. Established in 1961, the company provides comprehensive electrical and mechanical trade services to the power generation, automotive, oil and gas, communications, metals, government, manufacturing, health care, transportation and other industrial and commercial markets. For more information, please visit www.stategroup.com.