Scotty Inman’s New Single – “Grow Up Slow” – Now Available on All Digital Platforms

Nashville, TN (February 1st, 2022) –The debut single from Scotty Inman’s upcoming solo project is available on all digital & streaming platforms today!

Entitled ‘Grow Up Slow,’ Sonya Isaacs Yeary & Rebecca Isaacs Bowman joined forces with Scotty to pen this must-have single, which conveys a father’s wish for his children in a way that every parent and grandparent can relate.

The accompaning music video will also make it’s debut along with the single across social media platforms, an be available for download digitally.

“I wrote ‘Grow Up Slow’ specifically about my two kids, however I feel as though it is the heart of every parent. Getting to, not only write this song with Sonya Isaacs Yeary & Becky Isaacs Bowman for my kids, but also being able to feature them in this music video has been incredible,” adds Inman.

The release of the full-length project, Anywhere Jesus Is, is slated for May 13th.

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow Scotty Inman on social media, or visit scottyinman.com.