The Wilbanks’ Jason & Monica Matthews Suffer House Fire, Lose Everything

The Wilbanks posted on their Facebook this weekend the following:

“Friends, fans, and loved ones… Last night, Jason and Monica Matthews of The Wilbanks lost their home to a fire. Matt Linton has been kind enough to start a fundraiser. Jason and Monica escaped with just the clothes on their backs. Their new home is a total loss. Please pray for them and if the Lord leads you, please support their GoFundMe. There is so much rebuilding to do.”

Click here to help donate to the group’s GoFundMe.