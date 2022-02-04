Daywind Music Publishing Celebrates 100th #1 Single

NASHVILLE, TN (FEBRUARY 4, 2022) – Daywind Music Publishing (DMP) celebrates its 100th Singing News #1 with “Somebody Tell” written by Jason Cox, Kenna West, and Sue C. Smith; performed by Tribute Quartet. The premier publisher in the Christian music genre celebrated its first #1 song in October 1994 with “I Must Tell Somebody” performed by the Steeles.

“What an achievement for our publishing company,” shared Ed Leonard, president of Daywind Music Group and Daywind Music Publishing. “We are so proud of the hard work of our songwriters and publishing staff under the great leadership of Rick Shelton for achieving our 100th #1 song. Look for much more incredible music celebrating the Gospel as we move forward.”

The incredibly talented, late Dianne Wilkinson currently holds the record with Daywind Music Publishing, earning 15 #1 hits, with Jason Cox and Gerald Crabb tied for second with 14 #1 songs each, followed by Karen Peck Gooch with 10 #1 hits with DMP.

“Reaching the milestone of 100 #1s is cause for celebration,” shares Rick Shelton, vice president of Daywind Music Publishing. “Our songwriters deserve all of the attention, and God deserves all of the Glory. The songs written by our talented staff of songwriters are crafted from living out their faith and leaning into the Word. Their work is the very foundation upon which artists, producers, record labels, and radio stations build a hit song. For 28 years, Daywind Music Publishing has served songwriters who make a difference in the world, and this notable landmark along our journey is an encouragement to keep pressing on. 200… here we come.”

DMP celebrated six (6) #1 songs in its first decade and reached over thirty (30) #1s by the end of its second decade in business. But it was in the 2010s that DMP saw tremendous growth with 50 songs topping the Singing News charts, over half of those songs being performed by Daywind Records artists. That success has not diminished this decade with 18 #1 songs so far. 2020 was another banner year with a remarkable 8 songs attaining the top position.

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists and songwriters including Adam Crabb, Barry Weeks, Belinda Smith, Blackwood Brothers, Brian Free & Assurance, Clint Brown, Crabb Family, Devin McGlamery, Greater Vision, High Road, Jacob Mills, Janice Crow, Jason Cox, Jim & Melissa Brady, Jody Braselton, John Darin Rowsey, Jonathan C. Smith, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Karen Peck Gooch, Lee Black, LeFevre Quartet, Levi Mills, Marty Funderburk, Michael Booth, Mike Harland, Natalie Cromwell, Nathan Woodard, Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, Rob Mills, Seth Elby, The Sound, Southbound, Sue C. Smith, Tim Lovelace, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, Wayne Haun, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital, and streaming outlets.