The Inspirationals Quartet Signs with REAL Southern Gospel Records

Nashville, TN (February 1, 2022) Exciting news is in the air for REAL Southern Gospel Records! Label owner, Les Butler, announced in his popular Live with LesShow that the Inspirationals Quartet from Fort Worth, TXis the first male quartet to sign on the new label.
The Inspirationals Quartet, has a long history (since 1958) of presenting REAL gospel music with a cast of well-known vocal artists through the years, such as Larry Gatlin, Garry McSpadden, Big John Hall, and more!
Les Butler stated, “to have my company and myself personally associated with the history of the Inspirationals Quartet is humbling to me. I am excited to be a part of what I strongly feel will be the best album of their long, illustrious career! This quartet is special!”
Don Wills, founder of the quartet followed by saying, “The Inspirationals Quartet is excited about partnering with Real Southern Gospel Records. Carrying on a rich heritage with a great message through Real Southern Gospel Music.”
Be watching for more exciting news from this super-talented quartet. To learn more about the Inspirationals Quartet, visit them online at: www.theinspirationalsquartet.com
