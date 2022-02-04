The Siler Family Debuts New Release

Nashville, TN (February 4th, 2022) –The Siler Family’s debut project on Penn Street Records, entitled There’s Always Hope, is available now.

There’s Always Hope is filled with uplifting, inspiring lyrics and fun, happy music. This project will be a bright spot in the day, and a reminder that Jesus is hope and joy. Produced by Scotty Inman, the seven song EP features music from the pens of Kenna Turner West, Joseph Habedank, Dianne Wilkinson, Lee Black and many more. The first radio single, ‘Jesus Can,’ is playing at Southern Gospel radio now.

Based out of Virginia, Toby and Christi Siler have enjoyed a long history of singing within Southern Gospel music. Once their twins, Jarrod & Jewel, began to demonstrate a love and talent for the music themselves, the family set out to fulfill the Lord’s calling on their lives together. The family group were the winners of the Pursuit 2020 online talent contest, and have been featured on numerous Gospel music events across the country.

There’s Always Hope is available for purchase on all digital & streaming platforms, as well as mainstreetme.com

To stay up-to-date on current happenings, follow The Siler Family on social media, or visit thesilerfamily.com.