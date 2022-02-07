Monday – February 7, 2022

Ad
Kingdom Heirs hold on to the #1 spot this week (with a little help from the 3 Heath Brothers) with “A Good Day Coming On” – the first #1 hit single from the group’s Horizon Records release I Feel a Good Day Coming On. There were no debuts or re-entries this week. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 songs!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1123A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)1(2)
2218Songs of GraceGreater Vision2
3322Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five1
4423Make It CountThe Sound4
5518Black, White, & RedWilburn & Wilburn5
6613Can You See the ClockHoppers6
7713 JerichoJoseph Habedank6
8811My JesusLeFevre Quartet8
9915ThunderJim & Melissa Brady9
10175The SameTaylors10
111115StonesCrabb Family11
121211Not One WordCollingsworth Family12
13155It’s Still Good NewsGuardians12
141413EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)14
151021Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King15
161328What the Cross Really IsBrian Free & Assurance2
172021Take Me BackBrowns12
181815How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths18
191917The LightSunday Drive19
201619Across the RiverMark Bishop16
212515Twice On SundayPoet Voices21
222211HigherAdam Crabb22
232313His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote23
24283What We NeedMark Trammell Quartet24
252122Bring That Giant Down11th Hour6
26265HopeCana’s Voice26
272423How Saved I AmTriumphant Quartet1(2)
282722People Like MeJeff & Sheri Easter15
29345Oh What a DayMylon Hayes Family29
30325Your Sins Are ForgivenDown East Boys30
313111Go Tell OneWhisnants31
323025When the Old, Old Story Was NewKingsmen5
33335Nobody Knows Better Than MeTiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs)33
342925The BookKaren Peck & New River1(5)
35392The World Needs a SongLore Family35
36363Come Home Kind of GodEndless Highway36
37372I Have to Thank God for EverythingInspirations37
38382It Ain’t Over Yet3 Heath Brothers38
393523Jesus Frees the FallenGold City12
40402I Wanna GoJordan Family Band40
TW – This week on the chartLW – Last week on the chart#WK – Number of weeks on the chart

Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

