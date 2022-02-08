TBN to Premiere Lynda Randle & Friends: A Pilgrim’s Journey February 17

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Lynda Randle and Friends: A Pilgrim’s Journey is slated to premiere on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) Thursday, February 17 at 8:00 pm ET. Randle’s debut network special will showcase stirring performances, poignant moments of reflection and renowned guests, all in celebration of Black History Month.



Delivering a range of American spirituals and classic songs of Inspiration from her upcoming release, Pilgrim Journey, Randle will welcome guests Tommy Sims—a GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer—and her brother, GRAMMY®-winning dc Talk founding member and Newsboys frontman Michael Tait, to the hour-long special, a presentation of TBN’s flagship program Praise.



Lynda Randle and Friends: A Pilgrim’s Journey will also spotlight segments filmed at locations integral to African American history in Middle Tennessee, including the McLemore House in Franklin, built and owned by former slave Harvey McLemore. Randle pauses to reflect on the troubled history of race relations in America while pointing viewers to the only Hope of true reconciliation and unity in our world—Jesus.



Further commemorating Black History Month, TBN’s Matt and Laurie Crouch hosted Randle for an extended discussion on last night’s Praise program. Offering a preview of her February 17 special, the broadcast also featured highlights spanning the Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter’s noteworthy career to date.



Randle’s Pilgrim Journey is set to release February 11 from Gaither Music Group (Capitol Christian Music Group/Universal Music) and marries Gospel, soul, blues and Americana soundscapes with the artist’s signature warm, rich vocals on new arrangements of popular Inspirational classics, spirituals and original selections. Produced by GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter Cindy Morgan, the project includes such standout tracks as “Give Me Jesus,” a duet with Kimberly Schlapman of country supergroup Little Big Town; “I Want Jesus To Walk With Me,” featuring Tommy Sims (Eric Clapton, Sting); and the stirring “Motherless Child Medley,” a fan-favorite from Randle’s repertoire.



About Lynda Randle

Seamlessly traversing a range of genres, singer/songwriter, author, speaker and television personality Lynda Randle is one of Christian music’s most distinct voices. A familiar face at Gaither Homecoming events and on Homecoming videos through the years, her arrangement of “God On The Mountain” is the most popular video on the Gaither Music TV YouTube Channel with over 58 million views. Garnering a Dove Award for her 2004 recording A Tribute To Mahalia Jackson, Randle has performed at a Billy Graham Crusade; was among the official entertainers for the 98th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in 2020; and has appeared at events featuring such musical legends as Andraé Crouch and Gladys Knight, among others. Randle and her brother Michael Tait headline the popular “Together For Christmas Tour” each year, and Randle is the creator and host of the annual “A Woman After God’s Own Heart” conference.



For further information, visit lyndarandle.com, gaither.com or turningpointpr.com. Follow Randle on Facebook and Instagram.

Absolutely Gospel Music Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.



The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.



On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.