Ernie Haase & Signature Sound Release Lyric Video for “You’re The Inspiration”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (February 14, 2022) – Today, on Valentine’s Day, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound have released a new lyric video for the song, “You’re The Inspiration,” the iconic Chicago hit. The track was released last Friday, February 11, 2022.

The lyric video features photos of Ernie, Dustin, Paul and Doug along with their wives, in tribute to the amazing women in their lives. The beloved, four-time GRAMMY® nominated, vocal group’s intricate harmonies envelop the lyrics across lush instrumentation, guiding the listener through a journey of love and inspiration through music.

“We’ve always loved the band Chicago’s harmonies and music,” says Ernie Haase. “This felt like the perfect choice to honor the special ladies in our lives and help our friends honor whoever inspires them as they reminisce with fondness!”

Released in 1984, “You’re The Inspiration” has become one of Chicago’s most iconic songs. The song was originally written for Kenny Rogers with the lyrics being written in Italy by Peter Cetera and music composed by David Foster.

“You’re The Inspiration,” released on Club44 Records, is available now on all digital outlets.

ABOUT ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND:

Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into a world-renowned quartet that spans a wide variety of genres and cultures. With unique performances and unmistakable, four-part harmonies, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound have journeyed across the globe offering energy, excitement, and encouragement through its powerful brand. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s most recent project, Keeping On, is currently nominated for a GRAMMY® award. This project features mostly original songs, and was born during the past few years of testing and trusting. Keeping On follows Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s Something Beautiful, a tribute to the legacy of Bill and Gloria Gaither, which received a GRAMMY® nomination. Gaither Music Group also released Ernie Haase & Signature Sound’s Billboard Top Ten Jazz Album, A Jazzy Little Christmas, that received national attention from Fox & Friends and Huckabee and was ranked by the Los Angeles Times as one of the “Best Christmas Albums of 2019.” Touring over 100 dates a year, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound has also performed the national anthem multiple times at NBA games and appeared on ESPN with NASCAR. As group founder, Haase is a creative, hard-working tenor whose early roots with the unforgettable and legendary quartet The Cathedrals helped begin his dream to form a powerhouse group of his own. Ernie Haase & Signature Sound is also GMA Dove Award-winning, a radio favorite in the United States and internationally and a leader in CD sales and long-form music video sales with several RIAA®-certified Gold® and Platinum® DVDs.

ABOUT CLUB44 RECORDS

Based in “Music City, USA” – Nashville, Tennessee – Club44 Records highlights the Broadway, cabaret, and jazz genres, seeks to preserve the American Songbook, and provide a home for artists who represent timeless music. Following their premiere studio release, Christmas at Birdland, the label has presented Les Misérables Symphonic Highlights, arranged, orchestrated, and conducted by David T. Clydesdale and Brian Eads; Love Notes, the new album from Tony Award and Golden Globe winner Linda Lavin; Billy’s Place from Grammy Award winner Billy Stritch; Act One from rising vocal star Nicolas King; and Jane Monheit’s Come What May, which celebrates the international Billboard #1 pop/jazz vocalist’s 20th anniversary as a recording artist. Club44 Records also serves as the creative home of many other singers, instrumentalists, and writers. All releases are distributed digitally through Green Hill Productions/ Universal Music Group and to retail outlets by Provident/Sony.

