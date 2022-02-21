Ad
Monday – February 21, 2022

February 21, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Greater Vision takes the #1 spot this week with “Songs of Grace” – the latest #1 hit single from the group’s Daywind Records release The Journey. The chart also sees debuts from The Steeles, The Nelons, and The Erwins. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 singles!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1220Songs of GraceGreater Vision1
2320Black, White, & RedWilburn & Wilburn2
3415JerichoJoseph Habedank3
4813My JesusLeFevre Quartet4
5515Can You See the ClockHoppers5
6124Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five1(2)
7107 The SameTaylors7
81117ThunderJim & Melissa Brady8
997It’s Still Good NewsGuardians9
101213Not One WordCollingsworth Family10
111317StonesCrabb Family11
121423Take Me BackBrowns12
13625Make It CountThe Sound4
14725A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)1(2)
151523Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King15
161617Twice On SundayPoet Voices16
171713HigherAdam Crabb17
181817How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths18
191913Go Tell OneWhisnants19
202015EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)14
21245What We NeedMark Trammell Quartet21
22255Come Home Kind of GodEndless Highway22
232315His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote23
24297Oh What a DayMylon Hayes Family24
25302Not My WillTribute Quartet25
26267HopeCana’s Voice26
27277Your Sins Are ForgivenDown East Boys27
28354I Wanna GoJordan Family Band28
292121Across the RiverMark Bishop16
302219The LightSunday Drive19
31314The World Needs a SongLore Family31
322830What the Cross Really IsBrian Free & Assurance2
33337Nobody Knows Better Than MeTiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs)33
34342He Never Gives Up On MeMichael Booth34
35374I Have to Thank God for EverythingInspirations35
36384It Ain’t Over Yet3 Heath Brothers36
37402He’s Got a WaySouthbound37
381This Is the ChurchSteeles38
391Children SingNelons39
401All of My HelpErwins40
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

