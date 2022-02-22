Lynda Randle Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Celebrating the release of her bestselling new recording, Pilgrim Journey, and the premiere of her first-ever television special, Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter Lynda Randle recently embraced yet another career milestone as she stepped into the iconic “circle” on the stage of Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.



Backed by the venerable institution’s house band, Randle made her Grand Ole Opry debut with a stirring rendition of her recent single, “Plenty Good Room,” as well as her signature song, “God On The Mountain.” The Tuesday evening lineup also included performances from Grand Ole Opry member and top ACM Award nominee Chris Young; Opry members John Conlee and Dailey & Vincent; award-winning band Sawyer Brown; popular comedian Leanne Morgan; and breakout country newcomer Frank Ray.



Randle also recently celebrated the premiere of her first-ever television special, Lynda Randle and Friends: A Pilgrim’s Journey. Debuting February 17 on the Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) and now available on-demand, the Black History Month presentation features appearances from GRAMMY® Award-winning multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer Tommy Sims; Kimberly Schlapman of country supergroup Little Big Town; and Randle’s brother, GRAMMY®-winning dc Talk founding member and Newsboys frontman Michael Tait.



In addition, Randle was featured on Black News Channel (BNC) last week, the nation’s fastest growing news network and the only provider of 24/7 multiplatform programming dedicated to covering the unique perspectives, challenges and successes of Black and Brown communities. Speaking with Kelly Wright, co-host of “The World Tonight with Kelly Wright and Nayyera Haq,” Randle discussed the inspiration behind her new album before sharing a special acoustic performance from the project.



Randle’s acclaimed Pilgrim Journey released February 11 from Gaither Music Group (Capitol Christian Music Group/Universal Music), debuting in the Top 10 on Apple Music’s Top Christian Albums chart. Selections from the project have landed on Spotify’s New Music Friday Christian, Apple Music’s Country Faith, and Amazon Music’s Fresh Christian playlists, among others.



Marrying Gospel, soul, blues and Americana soundscapes with Randle’s warm, rich vocals, Pilgrim Journey showcases new arrangements of popular Inspirational classics, spirituals and original selections. Produced by GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Dove Award-winning singer/songwriter Cindy Morgan, the album includes such standout tracks as “Give Me Jesus” (feat. Kimberly Schlapman); “I Want Jesus To Walk With Me” (feat. Tommy Sims); and the stirring “Motherless Child Medley,” a fan-favorite from Randle’s repertoire.



About Lynda Randle

Seamlessly traversing a range of genres, singer/songwriter, author, speaker and television personality Lynda Randle is one of Christian music’s most distinct voices. A familiar face at Gaither Homecoming events and on Homecoming videos through the years, her arrangement of “God On The Mountain” is the most popular video on the Gaither Music TV YouTube Channel with over 58 million views. Garnering a Dove Award for her 2004 recording A Tribute To Mahalia Jackson, Randle has performed at a Billy Graham Crusade; was among the official entertainers for the 98th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in 2020; and has appeared at events featuring such musical legends as Andraé Crouch and Gladys Knight, among others. Randle and her brother Michael Tait headline the popular “Together For Christmas Tour” each year, and Randle is the creator and host of the annual “A Woman After God’s Own Heart” conference.



