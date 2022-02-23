Gaither Vocal Band Releases Let’s Just Praise the Lord Recordings on Gaither Music Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (February 22, 2022) – Gaither Music Group is thrilled to announce the release of a new CD and live performance DVD–Let’s Just Praise the Lord–from the legendary gospel quintet the Gaither Vocal Band. Known for their unmatched, award-winning harmonies, the Gospel Music Association Hall of Famers and 2022 GRAMMY® nominees have brought to life their unique renditions of some of the most popular praise and worship songs from the past two decades.

Produced by group founder and bass singer Bill Gaither and award-winning Nashville musician Gordon Mote, Let’s Just Praise the Lord brings stirring vocal performances and reverent arrangements to beloved modern-day gospel classics such as “My Chains Are Gone,” “10,000 Reasons,” “Revelation Song” and more. Spotlighting not only the group’s seamless five-part blends, the album embodies a spirit of unity, welcoming listeners of all ages to sing along.

“There are times in our lives when God shows up and we don’t have words,” stated Gaither. “We need something musically that can unite us and bring us together, and we search for the right words. In the old days it was ‘Kumbaya,’ And I remember a time when it was ‘Hallelujah.’ An older generation did it with ‘Blessed Assurance,’ and the younger generation found words with songs like ‘How Great Is Our God.’

“Styles come and go. What is cool and hip today is going to be outdated tomorrow, but the lyrics and the messages of some songs will remain. This project has been a wonderful opportunity for us to look at powerful songs over recent years with those kinds of messages—songs like “10,000 Reasons”–that will likely be around long after we are gone…songs that bring us together—young and old. Too many things divide us. We hope these songs can build bridges within the body of Christ.”

The first singles “Reckless Love,” “Oh, Can You See It” and “Revelation Song” have been featured prominently across digital streaming platforms, including Spotify’s New Music Friday Christian and Top Christian & Gospel playlists and Apples’ Essentials branded lists. “Reckless Love” charted on Pandora’s Weekly Thumbs Up chart, transcending genre boundaries with a presence across worship stations.

The headline artist on the Gaither Homecoming Video Series and national concert events, the group’s LIVE performances from the new recording have been featured on a TV special airing on PBS, Circle TV, TBN, RFD-TV, Gaither TV, TCT, Heartland and CTN with airings in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV.

The Let’s Just Praise the Lord TV special will premiere on Thursday, February 24, at 10:00am CST on the Gaither Music TV YouTube channel (2.4 million subscribers) where group members Wes Hampton, Todd Suttles, Adam Crabb, Reggie Smith and Gaither will chat LIVE with viewers.

The group has spent the past 30 years touring and has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious venues, including the Sydney Opera House, The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall among others. The Gaither Vocal Band’s soul-stirring music is featured regularly on the Gaither Radio Pandora channel, the Gaither Radio on Amazon channel, GAITHER TV and on SiriusXM’s enLighten.

Let’s Just Praise the Lord – Official CD and Live DVD Track Listing:

1. “10,000 Reasons”

2. “Reckless Love”

3. “You Are My All In All”

4. “Chain Breaker”

5. “Revive Us Again”

6. “Revelation Song”

7. “Oh, Can You See It”

8. “Man of Sorrows”

9. “Waymaker”

10. “Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone)”

11. “Jesus Messiah”

12. “Worthy The Lamb”

13. “Holy, Holy, Holy” (DVD only)

Let’s Just Praise the Lord is distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music. It is available at Christian retailers, on all digital streaming platforms and at gaither.com.

About Gaither Music Group

One of the largest independent Christian music companies in the world and a household name for millions of fans, Gaither Music Group, in partnership with Primary Wave Music Publishing, is known worldwide for its award-winning and top-selling recordings, including the Gaither Gospel Series, of which 133 products have been certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum. These recordings, which encompass more than 177 video copyrights, showcase gospel music pioneers; many of the finest performers in the gospel and country genres; up-and-coming acts; and country artists including The Oak Ridge Boys, Jimmy Fortune, Joey+Rory, Alabama, Alan Jackson, The Statler Brothers, George Jones, Vince Gill, Josh Turner, Tennessee Ernie Ford, The Isaacs and others. The brand has partnered with Sandi Patty, Gloria Gaynor, Steven Curtis Chapman and a host of acclaimed talents from various fields of music. Gaither Music Group has garnered sales of more than 40 million DVDs and CDs, including such PBS stalwarts as Billy Graham: God’s Ambassador, the only authorized video autobiography of Reverend Billy Graham; The Gospel Music of Johnny Cash; and three Elvis Presley projects, including He Touched Me and The Gospel Music of Elvis Presley, in conjunction with the Elvis Presley Estate. The company developed a strategic partnership with Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® in 2008; and its alliances with Capitol Christian Music Group, Virgin Music Label & Artist Services, Universal Music Group and Time Life Music remain bedrocks for the company.