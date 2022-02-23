Les Butler Nominated for Producer of the Year in 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards

NASHVILLE, TN (February 23, 2022) Family Music Group & Butler Music Group owner and producer, Les Butler, has been nominated for Producer of the Year in the prestigious 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

Nominees were chosen by the staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com and select media representatives. “This awards program was established over 20 years ago by our parents,” said Chris Unthank, Editor-In-Chief of AbsolutelyGospel.com. “We feel like as in years past, the staff nailed the nominees. This isn’t about favorites, but rather the artists and professionals who have made the biggest impact in our genre.”

Upon learning of the nomination, Les made this statement, “I guess this was announced a few days ago. I had no idea I was nominated. Please don’t think bad of me because of my slow response. I would have never thought to have even looked. Look at all of those names. Then, there’s me! I don’t deserve to be in that class with those names. But, somehow it has happened. And so I sincerely say thank you! I am honored and shocked! Blessings to all involved!”

PRODUCER NOMINATIONS

Jim Brady (of Jim & Melissa Brady)

Les Butler

Jeff Collins

Wayne Haun

Ben Isaacs (of The Isaacs)

Trey Ivey

Donna King (of Zane & Donna King)

Gordon Mote

Fans will get a chance to vote for their favorites in several categories, beginning on March 1, 2022. More information can be found on the AG website 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Award Nominees Announced – Absolutely Gospel Music