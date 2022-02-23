Ad
Les Butler Nominated for Producer of the Year in 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards

February 23, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, TN (February 23, 2022) Family Music Group Butler Music Group owner and producer, Les Butler, has been nominated for Producer of the Year in the prestigious 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards.

Nominees were chosen by the staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com and select media representatives. “This awards program was established over 20 years ago by our parents,” said Chris Unthank, Editor-In-Chief of AbsolutelyGospel.com. “We feel like as in years past, the staff nailed the nominees. This isn’t about favorites, but rather the artists and professionals who have made the biggest impact in our genre.”

Upon learning of the nomination, Les made this statement, “I guess this was announced a few days ago. I had no idea I was nominated. Please don’t think bad of me because of my slow response. I would have never thought to have even looked. Look at all of those names. Then, there’s me! I don’t deserve to be in that class with those names. But, somehow it has happened. And so I sincerely say thank you! I am honored and shocked! Blessings to all involved!”

PRODUCER NOMINATIONS
Jim Brady (of Jim & Melissa Brady)
Les Butler
Jeff Collins
Wayne Haun
Ben Isaacs (of The Isaacs)
Trey Ivey
Donna King (of Zane & Donna King)
Gordon Mote

Fans will get a chance to vote for their favorites in several categories, beginning on March 1, 2022. More information can be found on the AG website 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Award Nominees Announced – Absolutely Gospel Music

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

