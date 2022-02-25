Tim Lovelace Releases Digital Debut, Piano Praise, Vol. 1, on StowTown Records

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Piano Praise, Volume 1, a fan favorite recording from GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and bestselling comedian Tim Lovelace, is now available on digital platforms via StowTown Records (Provident/Sony Distribution). Previously released on CD, the album’s long-awaited digital debut puts the scope of Lovelace’s keyboard virtuosity—from show-stopping selections to tender songs of quiet reflection—on full display.



Sweeping orchestral opener “He Looked Beyond My Fault (Danny Boy)” introduces a collection of 10 diverse piano interpretations highlighted by Gospel toe-tapper “Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child”; an emotive arrangement of the modern worship favorite “Shout to the Lord”; and stirring renditions of the beloved hymns “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” and “It Is Well with My Soul,” among others. Piano Praise, Volume 1 concludes with Lovelace’s jazz-infused take on the timeless American classic “Over the Rainbow.”



“In my 20s, I worked as a studio piano player in Mobile, Alabama, while also playing in a gospel group,” Lovelace shares of his musical history. “I loved working on a vast array of albums—yes, vinyl—in every genre imaginable, and studio work solidified my passion for variety. When I became a full-time comedian, I simply could not do shows without incorporating music. For me, that would be like having coconut cake without a fresh cup of coffee.”

“Many people had requested I record a piano project, but I was at a loss about which songs to choose,” he adds. “My wife, Mary Alice, suggested I select songs that I play at home late at night. She said, ‘Record the songs you love.’ So this collection is old and new and includes different stylings. I’m grateful for the writers of these songs, and I hope that some of the melodies and chords touch other hearts as they have mine.”



“Even the best instruments grow cold and need to be re-tuned,” says GRAMMY®-nominated, Dove Award-winning recording artist and StowTown Records co-founder Ernie Haase. “My heart needed retuning today. I had grown cold with cares. My friend, Tim Lovelace, who has made me laugh many times, has brought a smile and warmth to my heart with his beautiful piano project. Thank you, Tim! Do you need retuning? I highly recommend Tim Lovelace’s Piano Praise project!”



The digital debut of Piano Praise, Volume 1 follows the launch of Lovelace’s “Moments that Motivate” podcast last month. Available on major podcasting platforms, the show spotlights humorous and often touching stories from Lovelace’s life, shared with a heaping dose of inspirational insight.

About Tim Lovelace

A GRAMMY® and Dove Award-nominee, Tim Lovelace is a Billboard Top 5 comedian; a member of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame; a BMI Award-winning songwriter and publisher; an acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and vocalist; and host of the syndicated “The Music City Show.” Endeared to audiences around the world for his diverse musical talents and crystal clean humor, Lovelace’s comedic hit songs can be heard on SiriusXM and other radio stations across the country, and he has been featured on various Gold and Platinum-selling videos.



About StowTown Records

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and welcomed partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble in 2014. A powerhouse independent Gospel music label, StowTown is home to renowned pop/Inspirational artists David Phelps, Charles Billingsley, Cana’s Voice, TaRanda Greene, Jody McBrayer and Tiffany Coburn, as well as acclaimed comedian Tim Lovelace, and some of Southern Gospel’s biggest names, including Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Booth Brothers, Triumphant Quartet, Doug Anderson, The Browns, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, The Guardians, Legacy Five, The Kramers, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Sunday Drive, The Perrys, The Steeles and The Taylors. Distributed worldwide via Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records artists have garnered GRAMMY® nominations, multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases.



