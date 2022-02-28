Ad
Monday – February 28, 2022

February 28, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Wilburn & Wilburn take the #1 spot this week with “Black, White & Red” – the latest #1 hit single from the group’s Daywind Records release Raised On Red. The chart also sees debuts from Gaither Vocal Band, Triumphant Quartet, and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 singles!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1221Black, White, & RedWilburn & Wilburn1
2516Can You See the ClockHoppers2
3316JerichoJoseph Habedank3
4818ThunderJim & Melissa Brady4
578The SameTaylors5
6414My JesusLeFevre Quartet4
71224 Take Me BackBrowns7
81014Not One WordCollingsworth Family8
998It’s Still Good NewsGuardians9
10625Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five1(2)
111118StonesCrabb Family11
12121Songs of GraceGreater Vision1
13226Come Home Kind of GodEndless Highway13
14216What We NeedMark Trammell Quartet14
151914Go Tell OneWhisnants15
161618Twice On SundayPoet Voices16
171714HigherAdam Crabb17
181818How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths18
19248Oh What a DayMylon Hayes Family19
202016EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)14
21253Not My WillTribute Quartet21
22278Your Sins Are ForgivenDown East Boys22
232316His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote23
241326Make It CountThe Sound4
251426A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)1(2)
261524Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King10
27315The World Needs a SongLore Family27
28285I Wanna GoJordan Family Band28
29338Nobody Knows Better Than MeTiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs)29
30343He Never Gives Up On MeMichael Booth30
31373He’s Got a WaySouthbound31
32355I Have to Thank God for EverythingInspirations32
33365It Ain’t Over Yet3 Heath Brothers33
34392Children SingNelons34
35382This Is the ChurchSteeles35
36402All of My HelpErwins36
371My Feet Are on the RockGaither Vocal Band37
381Good To Be HomeErnie Haase & Signature Sound38
391Goodness of GodTriumphant Quartet39
40268HopeCana’s Voice40
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

