Alex Leach Band Celebrates #1 Bluegrass Hit

Arden, North Carolina (March 1, 2022) — Mountain Home Music Company congratulated The Alex Leach Band on the charting success of their song, “Golden Rule,” during a recent recording session at Crossroads Studios.

“Golden Rule” — which carries a timeless message — reached No. 1 on Bluegrass Today’s Gospel chart for 19 weeks. Demonstrating the “deep catalog” knowledge of bluegrass that Leach has become known for, the song showcases the talent of this group of young players and their ability to update long-hidden gems in ways that resonate with modern fans.

“What an honor to set this industry record with a song that means so much to me. James Randolph (and The Bluegrass Tarheels) wrote and recorded ‘Golden Rule’ back in the early 70s, and ever since I heard it for the first time, I knew I was going to record my version of it some day. James was one of my heroes I never got to meet, but I feel a deep connection with him through this song,” says Leach. “Thanks to every DJ for spinning it, every fan for streaming it, and to Mountain Home for being so good to us. I hope James is looking down with approval and smiling big time!”

Listen to “Golden Rule”:

About The Alex Leach Band

Hailing from the mountains of East Tennessee, Alex Leach is no stranger to the world of music. Just 30 years old, he has already been in the business for more than two decades, earning two “DJ of the Year” awards from the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America by the time he was 15, and appearing on CMT’s “Big Ticket,” the BBC, and Peter Jennings’ “ABC World News Tonight.”

Yet even as he was building his reputation as one of the premiere radio voices in bluegrass, Alex was honing his skills as a guitarist and banjo player. He began his professional career as a musician at the age of 19, and was recruited a few years later by Ralph Stanley II, the son of iconic bluegrass pioneer, Ralph Stanley, with whom he had the opportunity to play banjo on the Grand Ole Opry in 2014. In the years that followed, he toured widely with “Two,” earning critical accolades for his playing, his compelling lead and harmony vocals, and for his additions to the bluegrass canon with songs like “Mountain Heartache.”

In late 2019, Leach took another giant step in his career when he and his wife, singer Miranda Jo, launched the Alex Leach Band, a quintet that includes JT Coleman (bass), Joshua Gooding (mandolin, vocals) and Jason Johnson (banjo). They released their album, I’m The Happiest When I’m Moving, in 2021. ​With influences ranging from The Stanley Brothers to The Beach Boys, and Curtis Mayfield to Porter Wagoner, Alex Leach’s music is both traditional and original, nostalgic and forward-looking — the sound of a new generation of bluegrass artists.