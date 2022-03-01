Inspirations Quartet Founder Martin Cook Dies At 85

According to several sources, Martin Cook, founder of The Inspirations passed away on Wednesday, February 25, 2022. Here is a quote from The Chattanoogan:

Cook founded the Inspirations Quartet in 1964. In a 1969 interview Cook said he was teaching science at the high school in Bryson City, North Carolina when several young men came to his home and started singing around his piano. They began singing in Western North Carolina and branched out.

In 1969, WDOD FM started playing Southern Gospel Music and I hosted a morning program called “Dixie Campmeeting”. One morning the phone rang and it was Martin Cook. Mr. Cook said, “We are listening to you up here in the Smoky Mountains, Bryson City, North Carolina. We talked a few minutes and Cook said, “Would you like me to send you some LP’s by the Inspirations?” And a few days later they arrived. I still have both of them, “Jesus Is Coming Soon” and “Keep Your Eyes On Jesus.”