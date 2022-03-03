Former Imperials Baritone David Will In Hospice Following Stroke

This is just in from Anjy, David’s daughter on Facebook:

I just wanted to update everyone on my sweet Dad. He has been moved to hospice as there was a decline in his health yesterday. He is not responsive anymore and other contributing factors have lead to his move to hospice. It is our family’s request to direct prayers for the Lord to take him home to Heaven to be with him. We know that he is ready in his heart. Also prayer requests for strength and peace for our precious mother Jan and the rest of our family.

Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.



The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.



On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.