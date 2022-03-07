Monday – March 7, 2022

The Browns take over the #1 spot this week with “Take Me Back” – the first #1 hit single from the group’s StowTown Records release Brave. The chart also sees a debut from The Perrys. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 singles!
|TW
|LW
|#WK
|ALBUM
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|PEAK
|1
|7
|25
|Take Me Back
|Browns
|1
|2
|4
|19
|Thunder
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|2
|3
|3
|17
|Jericho
|Joseph Habedank
|3
|4
|2
|17
|Can You See the Clock
|Hoppers
|2
|5
|5
|9
|The Same
|Taylors
|5
|6
|6
|15
|My Jesus
|LeFevre Quartet
|4
|7
|1
|22
|Black, White, & Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|1
|8
|8
|15
|Not One Word
|Collingsworth Family
|8
|9
|9
|9
|It’s Still Good News
|Guardians
|9
|10
|15
|15
|Go Tell One
|Whisnants
|10
|11
|13
|7
|Come Home Kind of God
|Endless Highway
|11
|12
|14
|7
|What We Need
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|12
|13
|10
|26
|Given, Buried, Risen
|Legacy Five
|1(2)
|14
|18
|19
|How Good the Good News Feels
|Old Paths
|14
|15
|11
|19
|Stones
|Crabb Family
|11
|16
|16
|19
|Twice On Sunday
|Poet Voices
|16
|17
|21
|4
|Not My Will
|Tribute Quartet
|17
|18
|22
|9
|Your Sins Are Forgiven
|Down East Boys
|18
|19
|19
|9
|Oh What a Day
|Mylon Hayes Family
|19
|20
|20
|17
|Everything
|Lauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)
|14
|21
|12
|22
|Songs of Grace
|Greater Vision
|1
|22
|17
|15
|Higher
|Adam Crabb
|17
|23
|23
|17
|His Strength Is Perfect
|Gordon Mote
|23
|24
|27
|6
|The World Needs a Song
|Lore Family
|24
|25
|32
|6
|I Have to Thank God for Everything
|Inspirations
|25
|26
|33
|6
|It Ain’t Over Yet
|3 Heath Brothers
|26
|27
|28
|6
|I Wanna Go
|Jordan Family Band
|27
|28
|31
|4
|He’s Got a Way
|Southbound
|28
|29
|29
|9
|Nobody Knows Better Than Me
|Tiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs)
|29
|30
|30
|4
|He Never Gives Up On Me
|Michael Booth
|30
|31
|34
|3
|Children Sing
|Nelons
|31
|32
|35
|3
|This Is the Church
|Steeles
|32
|33
|36
|3
|All of My Help
|Erwins
|33
|34
|24
|27
|Make It Count
|The Sound
|4
|35
|25
|27
|A Good Day Coming On
|Kingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)
|1(2)
|36
|26
|25
|Everyday Battles
|Zane & Donna King
|10
|37
|37
|2
|My Feet Are on the Rock
|Gaither Vocal Band
|37
|38
|38
|2
|Good To Be Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|38
|39
|39
|2
|Goodness of God
|Triumphant Quartet
|39
|40
|–
|1
|John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You
|Perrys
|40
