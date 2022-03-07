Ad
Monday – March 7, 2022

March 7, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart

The Browns take over the #1 spot this week with “Take Me Back” – the first #1 hit single from the group’s StowTown Records release Brave. The chart also sees a debut from The Perrys. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 singles!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1725Take Me BackBrowns1
2419ThunderJim & Melissa Brady2
3317JerichoJoseph Habedank3
4217Can You See the ClockHoppers2
559The SameTaylors5
6615My JesusLeFevre Quartet4
7122 Black, White, & RedWilburn & Wilburn1
8815Not One WordCollingsworth Family8
999It’s Still Good NewsGuardians9
101515Go Tell OneWhisnants10
11137Come Home Kind of GodEndless Highway11
12147What We NeedMark Trammell Quartet12
131026Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five1(2)
141819How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths14
151119StonesCrabb Family11
161619Twice On SundayPoet Voices16
17214Not My WillTribute Quartet17
18229Your Sins Are ForgivenDown East Boys18
19199Oh What a DayMylon Hayes Family19
202017EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)14
211222Songs of GraceGreater Vision1
221715HigherAdam Crabb17
232317His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote23
24276The World Needs a SongLore Family24
25326I Have to Thank God for EverythingInspirations25
26336It Ain’t Over Yet3 Heath Brothers26
27286I Wanna GoJordan Family Band27
28314He’s Got a WaySouthbound28
29299Nobody Knows Better Than MeTiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs)29
30304He Never Gives Up On MeMichael Booth30
31343Children SingNelons31
32353This Is the ChurchSteeles32
33363All of My HelpErwins33
342427Make It CountThe Sound4
352527A Good Day Coming OnKingdom Heirs (with 3 Heath Brothers)1(2)
362625Everyday BattlesZane & Donna King10
37372My Feet Are on the RockGaither Vocal Band37
38382Good To Be HomeErnie Haase & Signature Sound38
39392Goodness of GodTriumphant Quartet39
401John 3:16 Is Calling Out to YouPerrys40
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

