Ad
News Ticker

Monday – March 14, 2022

March 14, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jim & Melissa Brady take over the #1 spot this week with “Thunder” – the first #1 hit single from the group’s Daywind Records release Ever Faithful. The chart also sees a debut from Kim Hopper, 11th Hour, and Karen Peck & New River. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 singles!

TWLW#WKALBUMTITLEARTISTPEAK
1220ThunderJim & Melissa Brady1
2616My JesusLeFevre Quartet2
3318JerichoJoseph Habedank3
4418Can You See the ClockHoppers2
5510The SameTaylors5
6815Not One WordCollingsworth Family6
7122 Black, White, & RedWilburn & Wilburn1
81016Go Tell OneWhisnants8
9118Come Home Kind of GodEndless Highway9
10128What We NeedMark Trammell Quartet10
11723Black, White, & RedWilburn & Wilburn11
121520StonesCrabb Family11
13175Not My WillTribute Quartet13
141810Your Sins Are ForgivenDown East Boys14
151910Oh What a DayMylon Hayes Family15
16910It’s Still Good NewsGuardians9
171327Given, Buried, RisenLegacy Five1(2)
181420How Good the Good News FeelsOld Paths14
191620Twice On SundayPoet Voices16
202018EverythingLauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)14
21247The World Needs a SongLore Family21
22257I Have to Thank God for EverythingInspirations22
23267It Ain’t Over Yet3 Heath Brothers23
24277I Wanna GoJordan Family Band24
25285He’s Got a WaySouthbound25
262910Nobody Knows Better Than MeTiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs)26
27305He Never Gives Up On MeMichael Booth27
28314Children SingNelons28
29324This Is the ChurchSteeles29
30334All of My HelpErwins30
31373My Feet Are on the RockGaither Vocal Band31
32383Good To Be HomeErnie Haase & Signature Sound32
33393Goodness of GodTriumphant Quartet33
34402John 3:16 Is Calling Out to YouPerrys34
352123Songs of GraceGreater Vision1
362216HigherAdam Crabb17
372318His Strength Is PerfectGordon Mote37
381Leavin’ On My MindKim Hopper38
391Letters to Heaven11th Hour39
401Answer Is JesusKaren Peck & New River40
Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes