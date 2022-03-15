Down East Boys Announce Upcoming Album, The Stories We Tell

Arden, North Carolina (March 15, 2022) — Since the 2018 release of their album One Day In The Past, the Down East Boys have seen their songs top the charts (“Beat Up Bible,” “Testimony Time,” “I’d Like To Tell It Again” and “Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace”) while enhancing their reputation as some of the best singers in the genre. Now the quartet is following their quickly rising radio single, “Your Sins Are Forgiven,” with a new album: The Stories We Tell, from Sonlite Records.

The collection — now available for pre-order, add and save ahead of its May 6 release date — is the first featuring the current lineup of singers (lead Ricky Carden, baritone Daryl Paschal, bass Alex Utech and tenor Doug Pittman). The Stories We Tell offers a sampling of all the elements that have contributed to the success of the group’s musical ministry — uplifting songs; thoughtful, creative arrangements relevant to today’s faithful while keeping strong links to tradition; and, above all, singing that gives each voice an opportunity to testify within a tight-knit quartet setting.

Beginning with “Good In The Good Times,” which features Pittman on a rousing affirmation that “God is good in the good times and better in the bad,” and ending with a horn-driven cover of the popular Hemphills song “Ready To Leave,” the set includes current single, “Your Sins Are Forgiven”; the moving recollection of salvation as a youngster in “The Altar,” featuring and co-written by Carden with Chris Binion; the classic country-flavored waltz time “Before the Cross” featuring Paschal; “Don’t Want A Maybe So,” a call for “a faith that’s steady, stable, sure and strong” that finds Utech making his debut featured vocal with the group; and “The Story They Tell,” another Carden feature, and the song that inspired the album’s title.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been recording with Sonlite Records for almost 20 years. So no need to stop now! We are excited about releasing our brand new album The Stories We Tell in May which will be our first album with the current lineup of guys,” says Carden. “Daryl, Doug, Alex and myself worked really hard to find just the right songs with the right messages for the listeners. Our current single ‘Your Sins Are Forgiven’ which is the first song from the new album has already made its way up the charts at radio and streaming and we know the fans are going to really enjoy all the songs. Our prayer is that this set of songs will encourage and brighten your day as you listen to the stories we tell.”Pre-order, add or save The Stories We TellHERE.

About Down East Boys

For more than 30 years, the Down East Boys quartet has traveled from coast to coast, Canada and Mexico. Starting in eastern North Carolina the group chose the name from that region called Down East, but quickly expanded its ministry and has now recorded more than 20 projects and has had more than 40 songs reach the top of the Singing News charts. The Down East Boys features lead singer Ricky Carden, baritone singer Daryl Paschal, bass singer Alex Utech and tenor singer Doug Pittman, who each bring a richness to the group’s music and have been noted by industry leaders and singers as some of the best. The Down East Boys have been afforded many great accolades to their credit. Three songs — “Beat Up Bible,” “Testimony Time” and “I’d Like To Tell It Again” — from their album, One Day In The Past, reached the No 1. position on the Singing News Chart, and “Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace” from their most recent album, Faithful Still, also made the top spot. From performing with many evangelists through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, singing at Southern Baptist State Conventions and Evangelism conferences all over the country, to all the awards and nominations and the hit songs, nothing changes the goal of this group and that is to share the gospel of Jesus unto all the world.