The Old Paths Release New Recording on Sonlite Records – Music To Your Ears

Arden, North Carolina (March 18, 2022) — In challenging times, there’s much to be said for clinging to tradition — yet there is also a need to move forward, finding new ways to express the Gospel’s unchanging message of deliverance. For many artists, one or the other becomes paramount. To The Old Paths, though, there’s no need to choose; masters of traditional Southern Gospel sounds, they have proven themselves equally sure-footed in delivering the flair of contemporary sounds from other realms of Christian music.

The group’s distinctive musical gifts are front and center on their new full-length release, Music To Your Ears, out now from Sonlite Records.



With two already-released singles — the country-flavored radio hit, “How Good The Good News Feels” and contemporary fan favorite, “Every Story Whispers His Name” — that have outlined contrasting corners of the quartet’s stylistic range, it’s a collection that rounds out the portrait of a musical ministry that can speak to everyone. And with a new single — an inspired reworking of David Crowder’s “Good God Almighty” that features tenor Steve Ladd — it’s also a convincing demonstration that, no matter where a song originates, The Old Paths will always put their unique stamp on it.

Indeed, with the help of acclaimed producer Roger Talley, Music To Your Ears invites the listener to approach every one of its selections with fresh ears. There are classic old numbers like “This Little Light Of Mine,” fresh takes on “Over The Next Hill We’ll Be Home” (Johnny Cash), “Is He Worthy” (Chris Tomlin) and “That’s Why I Pray” (Big & Rich), and a sparkling array of new songs from well-known Southern Gospel writers like Kenna Turner West and Joseph Habedank. From the charmingly sparse opening of “Let The Rain Wash Your Troubles Away,” which features bass singer Daniel Ashmore, to the string-driven title track, led by founding member Tim Rackley, and the soulful “He Bought Me,” which features fellow founding member and baritone, Douglas Roark — and even to “This Little Light,” which features each member in turn — every song is given a treatment that allows The Old Paths’ detailed artistry to shine, and always in service of their devoted faith.

“We are so excited for fans to hear this new album,” says Steve Ladd. “I believe it’s the best we’ve released since I joined the group. We chose songs that fit each of our personalities, and we feel these songs represent what we want to say as a group in 2022! Roger Talley, the musicians and the engineers absolutely brought this project to life. We are excited about the future, NOT afraid of it! I can’t wait to hear the stories of how God uses these songs to touch people’s lives.”

Listen to Music To Your Ears:

About The Old Paths

In 2003, The Old Paths began its ministry taking the group’s name from Jeremiah 6:16 which says, “Thus saith the Lord, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for The Old Paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls.” With this vision in mind and a heart for ministry, founding members Douglas Roark and Tim Rackley started The Old Paths as a trio.

The group morphed into a quartet shortly after. They signed with Crossroads Music’s Sonlite Records in 2012. Their album Right Now was a breakout project for them producing two #1 hits, “Battlestand” and “God’s Great,” within a six-month span and the group was named Favorite New Quartet in the Singing News Fan Awards in 2013. Two more #1s followed with “Long Live The King” and “Love Them To Jesus.”

The quartet made the decision in 2015 to come off the road for a while due to family circumstances. While the decision was not easy, they left the door open for a possible return to gospel music and touring. When God opened that door for them in 2017, they were ready to walk through it. With a renewed passion for ministry, The Old Paths took the stage again at the Memphis Quartet Show in June 2017. In 2020, they had yet another #1 with “Come Sunday Morning” from their album, It’s Real.

The group now consists of founding members Tim Rackley and Douglas Roark, longtime bass singer Daniel Ashmore and tenor Steve Ladd.

Tim, Doug and Daniel found the right blend with Steve to be able to come together as The Old Paths again. The goal of the group has stayed the same after all these years to see people come to know Jesus Christ as Savior and to encourage fellow believers. They are thankful that God gave them the chance to return to the platform again to sing and encourage. They could not be more excited about this new stage of their ministry and to see what God has for the group in the future.