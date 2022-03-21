Ad
Monday – March 21, 2022

March 21, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Jim & Melissa Brady hold on o the #1 spot this week with “Thunder” – the first #1 hit single from the group’s Daywind Records release Ever Faithful. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 singles!

TW LW #WK ALBUM TITLE ARTIST PEAK
1 1 21 Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady 1(2)
2 2 17 My Jesus LeFevre Quartet 2
3 3 19 Jericho Joseph Habedank 3
4 4 19 Can You See the Clock Hoppers 2
5 5 11 The Same Taylors 5
6 6 16 Not One Word Collingsworth Family 6
7 8 17 Go Tell One Whisnants 7
8 10 9 What We Need Mark Trammell Quartet 8
9 9 9 Come Home Kind of God Endless Highway 9
10 13 6  Not My Will Tribute Quartet 10
11 14 11 Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys 11
12 15 11 Oh What a Day Mylon Hayes Family 12
13 7 27 Take Me Back Browns 1
14 21 8 The World Needs a Song Lore Family 14
15 22 8 I Have to Thank God for Everything Inspirations 15
16 23 8 It Ain’t Over Yet 3 Heath Brothers 16
17 24 8 I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band 17
18 11 24 Black, White & Red Wilburn & Wilburn 1
19 12 21 Stones Crabb Family 12
20 20 19 Everything Lauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan) 14
21 25 6 He’s Got a Way Southbound 21
22 27 6 He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth 22
23 28 5 Children Sing Nelons 23
24 29 5 This Is the Church Steeles 24
25 30 5 All of My Help Erwins 25
26 26 11 Nobody Knows Better Than Me Tiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs) 26
27 16 11 It’s Still Good News Guardians 9
28 17 28 Given, Buried, Risen Legacy Five 4
29 18 21 How Good the Good News Feels Old Paths 16
30 19 21 Twice On Sunday Poet Voices 14
31 31 4 My Feet Are on the Rock Gaither Vocal Band 31
32 32 4 Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 32
33 33 4 Goodness of God Triumphant Quartet 33
34 34 4 John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You Perrys 34
35 38 2 Leavin’ On My Mind Kim Hopper 35
36 39 2 Letters to Heaven 11th Hour 36
37 40 2 Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River 37
38 35 24 Songs of Grace Greater Vision 1
39 36 17 Higher Adam Crabb 17
40 37 19 His Strength Is Perfect Gordon Mote 23
