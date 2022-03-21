Monday – March 21, 2022

Jim & Melissa Brady hold on o the #1 spot this week with “Thunder” – the first #1 hit single from the group’s Daywind Records release Ever Faithful. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 singles!
Jim & Melissa Brady hold on o the #1 spot this week with “Thunder” – the first #1 hit single from the group’s Daywind Records release Ever Faithful. Check out all of this week’s Top 40 singles!
|TW
|LW
|#WK
|ALBUM
|TITLE
|ARTIST
|PEAK
|1
|1
|21
|Thunder
|Jim & Melissa Brady
|1(2)
|2
|2
|17
|My Jesus
|LeFevre Quartet
|2
|3
|3
|19
|Jericho
|Joseph Habedank
|3
|4
|4
|19
|Can You See the Clock
|Hoppers
|2
|5
|5
|11
|The Same
|Taylors
|5
|6
|6
|16
|Not One Word
|Collingsworth Family
|6
|7
|8
|17
|Go Tell One
|Whisnants
|7
|8
|10
|9
|What We Need
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|8
|9
|9
|9
|Come Home Kind of God
|Endless Highway
|9
|10
|13
|6
|Not My Will
|Tribute Quartet
|10
|11
|14
|11
|Your Sins Are Forgiven
|Down East Boys
|11
|12
|15
|11
|Oh What a Day
|Mylon Hayes Family
|12
|13
|7
|27
|Take Me Back
|Browns
|1
|14
|21
|8
|The World Needs a Song
|Lore Family
|14
|15
|22
|8
|I Have to Thank God for Everything
|Inspirations
|15
|16
|23
|8
|It Ain’t Over Yet
|3 Heath Brothers
|16
|17
|24
|8
|I Wanna Go
|Jordan Family Band
|17
|18
|11
|24
|Black, White & Red
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|1
|19
|12
|21
|Stones
|Crabb Family
|12
|20
|20
|19
|Everything
|Lauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan)
|14
|21
|25
|6
|He’s Got a Way
|Southbound
|21
|22
|27
|6
|He Never Gives Up On Me
|Michael Booth
|22
|23
|28
|5
|Children Sing
|Nelons
|23
|24
|29
|5
|This Is the Church
|Steeles
|24
|25
|30
|5
|All of My Help
|Erwins
|25
|26
|26
|11
|Nobody Knows Better Than Me
|Tiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs)
|26
|27
|16
|11
|It’s Still Good News
|Guardians
|9
|28
|17
|28
|Given, Buried, Risen
|Legacy Five
|4
|29
|18
|21
|How Good the Good News Feels
|Old Paths
|16
|30
|19
|21
|Twice On Sunday
|Poet Voices
|14
|31
|31
|4
|My Feet Are on the Rock
|Gaither Vocal Band
|31
|32
|32
|4
|Good To Be Home
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|32
|33
|33
|4
|Goodness of God
|Triumphant Quartet
|33
|34
|34
|4
|John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You
|Perrys
|34
|35
|38
|2
|Leavin’ On My Mind
|Kim Hopper
|35
|36
|39
|2
|Letters to Heaven
|11th Hour
|36
|37
|40
|2
|Answer Is Jesus
|Karen Peck & New River
|37
|38
|35
|24
|Songs of Grace
|Greater Vision
|1
|39
|36
|17
|Higher
|Adam Crabb
|17
|40
|37
|19
|His Strength Is Perfect
|Gordon Mote
|23
