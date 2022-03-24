Daywind Music Group Celebrates 80 Singing News Fan Awards in Top 10 Round

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (March 25, 2022) – Artists and songwriters who call Daywind Music Group (DMG) home were honored with 80 nominations for the 2022 Singing News Fan Awards. The ballot for the Top 10 will appear in the May issue of Singing News. Fans are able to vote for their favorites in several categories beginning April 25, 2022.



This year’s winners will be announced at the Singing News Fan Awards presentation, which will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, during the 65th annual National Quartet Convention, held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.



Karen Peck & New River received nine nominations including Favorite Artist, Favorite Mixed Group, Favorite Song (for “The Book”), and Favorite Album (for 2:22). Individual members nabbed noms for Favorite Songwriter (Karen Peck Gooch), Favorite Soprano (Karen Peck Gooch), Favorite Alto (Kari Gooch and Susan Peck Jackson), and Favorite Musician (Matthew Gooch).

Tribute Quartet also nabbed nine nominations including Favorite Artist, Favorite Quartet, Favorite Album (Once Again), and Favorite Song (for “Somebody Tell”). Individual members also snagged nominations for Favorite Lead (Gary Casto), Favorite Tenor (Gus Gaches), Favorite Baritone (Josh Singletary), Favorite Musician (Josh Singletary), and Favorite Bass (Ian Owens).

Long-time fan-favorite trio Greater Vision tallied eight nominations including Favorite Artist, Favorite Trio, and Favorite Song (for “Start With Well Done”). Individual members were honored with nominations for their respective parts including Favorite Musician (Gerald Wolfe), Favorite Tenor (Chris Allman), Favorite Lead (Rodney Griffin), Favorite Songwriter (Rodney Griffin), and Favorite Baritone (Jon Epley).

Artist Resource Services artist the Isaacs received seven top 10 nominations including Favorite Mixed Group and Favorite Band. Band members received nominations for Favorite Young Artist (Levi Bowman), Favorite Soprano (Sonya Isaacs Yeary), Favorite Musician (Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Ben Isaacs), and Favorite Alto (Becky Isaacs Bowman).

New Day Records artist LeFevre Quartet nabbed six nominations including Favorite Quartet and Favorite Album (My Jesus), as well as individual members snagging Favorite Tenor (Jay Parrack), Favorite Baritone (Mike LeFevre), Favorite Bass (Will Lane), and Favorite Musician (Bryan Elliott).

Family group the Nelons received six nominations including Favorite Mixed Group and Favorite Band, Favorite Young Artist (Autumn Nelon Clark), Favorite Alto (Kelly Nelon Clark and Autumn Nelon Clark), and Favorite Soprano (Amber Nelon Kistler).

Singer-songwriter Joseph Habedank nabbed a top 10 nomination for Favorite Artist, Favorite Soloist, Favorite Songwriter, Favorite Album (for Change Is Coming), and Favorite Song (for “Religion Isn’t Working”).

Brian Free & Assurance received five nominations for Favorite Trio, Favorite Album (for Looks Like Jesus), Favorite Song (for “What the Cross Really Is”), Favorite Tenor (Brian Free), and Favorite Lead (Bill Shivers).

Daywind Records newest artist the Guardians also received five nominations including Favorite Quartet, Favorite Lead (John Darin Rowsey), Favorite Songwriter (John Darin Rowsey), Favorite Baritone (Scott Mullins), and Favorite Bass (Pat Barker).

New Day Records recording artist The Sound was honored with nominations for Favorite Band, Favorite Trio, Favorite Young Artist (Jacob Mills and Levi Mills).

New Daywind signee Kim Hopper received nominations for Favorite Soprano and Favorite Album (Softly & Tenderly).

Husband and wife duo Jim & Melissa Brady received nominations for Favorite Duet, Favorite Songwriter (Jim Brady), and Favorite Soprano (Melissa Brady).

Jonathan Wilburn received a nomination for Favorite Soloist as well as Favorite Duet with his son, Jordan Wilburn.

Jordan Family Band, Southbound, and High Road all received two nominations each. Jordan Family Band earned nominations for Favorite Mixed Group and Favorite Band. Southbound received nominations for Favorite Trio and Favorite New Artist. High Road also received a nomination for Favorite Band, while band member Kristen Bearfield received a nom for Favorite Soprano.

Daywind Music Publishing songwriters were honored for their talents this year including the late Dianne Wilkinson as well as John Darin Rowsey, Jim Brady, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck Gooch, Lee Black, and Rodney Griffin.

Daywind Records very own Greg Goodman is being honored with the Paul Heil Award honoring excellence in Broadcasting. Paul Heil’s syndicated radio program, The Gospel Greats, has been a fixture in Southern Gospel Music since 1980. During the program’s 40 years, Heil was awarded every radio broadcasting award possible in the genre. To be nominated for the Paul Heil Award is an honor and Daywind Music Group is very proud and honored that our friend and colleague, Greg Goodman has been included along with the other incredible nominees.

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists and songwriters including Adam Crabb, Barry Weeks, Belinda Smith, Blackwood Brothers, Brian Free & Assurance, Clint Brown, Crabb Family, Devin McGlamery, Dianne Wilkinson, Greater Vision, High Road, Jacob Mills, Janice Crow, Jason Cox, Jim & Melissa Brady, Jody Braselton, John Darin Rowsey, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Karen Peck Gooch, Lee Black, LeFevre Quartet, Levi Mills, Marty Funderburk, Michael Booth, Mike Harland, Natalie Cromwell, Nathan Woodard, Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, Rob Mills, Seth Elbe, the Sound, Southbound, Sue C. Smith, Tim Lovelace, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, Wayne Haun, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital, and streaming outlets.