The Isaacs Release New Single to Country Radio – “Humpty Dumpty Heart”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (March 25, 2022) – The Isaacs’ new single, “Humpty Dumpty Heart”, written by members Sonya and Becky and hitmaker Ronnie Bowman, is a playful song with a healing message about not letting heartbreak keep you down. This second single of the multi-GRAMMY® nominated and multi-GMA Dove Award winning group comes from their 2021 released The American Face album and has a catchy melody with soaring harmony vocals that capture the listener’s ear all the while reminding us that life is full of disappointments and the choice to stay broken or get back up is ours.

“Most everyone has loved and lost,” says Sonya Isaacs, lead singer of the song, “but too many people let pain and rejection control their lives, forgetting that someone only has power over your future if you give it to them”. Isaacs continues, “Heartbreak can ruin you, so this song is a reminder to get up, wipe the egg off, and keep moving on.”



The recent 2022 GRAMMY® nomination of Songs For the Times for “Best Roots Gospel Album” is The Isaacs’ third consecutive album to be nominated, along with winning nine GMA Dove Awards and multiple Singing News Fan Awards, receiving placement on Dolly Parton’s fourth track “Driven” from the Run, Rose, Run album, and becoming inducted members of The Grand Ole Opry. Be sure to tune in to see their performance for this year’s GRAMMY® Premiere Ceremony!

ABOUT THE ISAACS

The Isaacs, the multi-GRAMMY® nominated family group with roots dating back to 1971, with the matriarch Lily Isaacs who spent time as a folk singer recording for Columbia Records. Her three children Ben Issacs, Sonya Issacs Yeary and Becky Bowman join her in one of the most vocally compelling groups to hit the stage in many years. The 2021 Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductees, the masterful vocals and acoustic instrumentalists and songwriters offer a unique style that only family harmonies can create. Add to that their contemporary instrumentation and you have a group that appeals to a wide-ranging audience.

Their remarkable sound has led to invitations from high-profile contemporaries, including Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, John Rich, Paul Simon and many more, to sing on numerous albums and stages. Additionally, The Isaacs’ are one of the most requested to sing America’s National Anthem at events ranging from sporting events, The White House, and many other special occasions.

Their musical style has been influenced by many genres of music such as country, bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, contemporary, acoustic and southern gospel. Drawing from these influences, The Isaacs are gearing up to release their new album, The American Face, this August via their House of Isaacs label. The American Face is a 12-song collection split between new material like the title track, available on July 2nd as the lead single, and covers of classics like “More Than Words” by Extreme, “You’re The Inspiration” by Chicago, “We Can Work It Out” by The Beatles and “Forever and For Always” by Shania Twain. A portion of proceeds from the album will benefit The Bridge Ministry, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in Nashville, which exists to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged children, the homeless and the working poor by providing life-sustaining resources and a message of hope.

The Isaacs, first line descendants of Holocaust survivors, have also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to bless Israel, specifically Holocaust Survivors, Israeli Defense “Lone” Soldiers and orphans through their non-profit organization, The Isaacs Foundation via The Fishman Isaacs Israel Initiative (FIII), since 2018. They also guide hundreds of guests each year on a pilgrimage to Israel and explore the Holy Land through a unique and exclusive lens. “Our goal is to bring the message of hope to all seeking the love of our God,” says the family. “We also know that spreading our style of music to new audiences can create a new venue for both the consumer and for us,” they conclude.

The American Face, is a record the group has wanted to do for quite some time and is anxious to get out on the road and share their interpretations of these classic hits, along with the originals sitting alongside of them. The title track is an ode to American, the good, the bad and the ugly, but to know that we are all brothers and sisters and in this together is a message all should appreciate. The song soars with Sonya’s velvet vocal as the missive paints a picture of who we are. It is a powerful 3 minutes.

The Isaacs are frequent guests on the Grand Ole Opry, active memberson the Gaither Homecoming Videos and Concert Series and perform over 100 dates a year to welcoming fans throughout the world. Having performed at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall, The Isaacs have also entertained fans at CMA Fest, on the “CMA Country Christmas” special and at many professional sporting events, including The Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets, Tennessee Titans, Houston Astros and Nashville Predators games. The award-winning group has also been nominated at and performed on the GMA Dove Awards where they have earned seven trophies, the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, the National Quartet Convention Awards and the Inspirational Christian Country Awards. Two of their recent projects, executive produced by NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw, received consecutive GRAMMY nominations for “Best Roots Gospel Album” as well as a nomination for “Best Roots Gospel Song.” The Isaacs feel blessed to be able to travel and spread the message of hope and grace through song and story.