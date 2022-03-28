Ad
News Ticker

Monday – March 28, 2022

March 28, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Joseph Habedank claims the #1 spot this week with “Jericho” – the second #1 hit single from the artist’s Daywind Records release Change Is Coming. The chart also sees debuts this week from Sunday Drive, The Browders, and The Foresters! Check out all of this week’s Top 40 singles!

TW LW #WK ALBUM TITLE ARTIST PEAK
1 3 20 Jericho Joseph Habedank 1
2 2 18 My Jesus LeFevre Quartet 2
3 5 12 The Same Taylors 3
4 4 20 Can You See the Clock Hoppers 2
5 1 22 Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady 1(2)
6 6 17 Not One Word Collingsworth Family 6
7 7 18 Go Tell One Whisnants 7
8 8 10 What We Need Mark Trammell Quartet 8
9 9 10 Come Home Kind of God Endless Highway 9
10 10 7  Not My Will Tribute Quartet 10
11 11 12 Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys 11
12 12 12 Oh What a Day Mylon Hayes Family 12
13 19 22 Stones Crabb Family 13
14 14 9 The World Needs a Song Lore Family 14
15 15 9 I Have to Thank God for Everything Inspirations 15
16 16 9 It Ain’t Over Yet 3 Heath Brothers 16
17 17 9 I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band 17
18 18 25 Black, White & Red Wilburn & Wilburn 1
19 13 28 Take Me Back Browns 1
20 20 20 Everything Lauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan) 14
21 21 7 He’s Got a Way Southbound 21
22 22 7 He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth 22
23 23 6 Children Sing Nelons 23
24 24 6 This Is the Church Steeles 24
25 25 6 All of My Help Erwins 25
26 26 12 Nobody Knows Better Than Me Tiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs) 26
27 31 4 My Feet Are on the Rock Gaither Vocal Band 27
28 32 4 Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 28
29 33 4 Goodness of God Triumphant Quartet 29
30 34 4 John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You Perrys 30
31 35 3 Leavin’ On My Mind Kim Hopper 31
32 36 3 Letters to Heaven 11th Hour 32
33 37 3 Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River 33
34 27 12 It’s Still Good News Guardians 9
35 28 29 Given, Buried, Risen Legacy Five 1
36 29 22 How Good the Good News Feels Old Paths 16
37 30 22 Twice On Sunday Poet Voices 14
38 1 Grace & Goodness Sunday Drive 38
39 1 I’ve Come Too Far Browders 39
40 1 God of Gideon Foresters 40

 

 

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes