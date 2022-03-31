Inaugural REAL Southern Gospel Radio Share-a-Thon a Huge Success

Nashville, TN (March 31, 2022) The First-annual REAL Southern Gospel Radio Share-a-Thon was a tremendous success and encouragement! Many people blessed us financially, and multiple people called our hotline to tell everyone what REAL Southern Gospel Radio meant to them.

This two-day event was filled with great prizes and special guests. SGMA Hall of Famer and REAL Southern Gospel board member, Eddie Crook also stopped by the studio for some great memories, music, and fun!