Performers Announced for 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (February 19, 2019) – The administrators and staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce the first list of performers for the upcoming 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration. This year’s celebration will feature performances from many of the top nominated artists.

The Awards Celebration will feature performances by nominated artists Karen Peck & New River, The Nelons, Jim & Melissa Brady, LeFevre Quartet, The Sound, The Erwins, The Freemans, Southbound, Jim Sheldon (with the Music City Quartet), and this year’s host Tim Lovelace.

Additional performers are currently beingconfirmed.

“We are so excited to host another live show after a two-year hiatus!” mentioned Chris Unthank of AbsolutelyGospel.com. “It’s been way too long for us to be able to get together again as an industry family.”

Amy Unthank Zika, acting-President of AbsolutelyGospel.com said, “We have lost so many just this last year, including our father and site founder Deon Unthank. We had to do another live show to honor our parents and what they started over 20 years ago.”

As previously announced, the date for this year’s program will be Tuesday evening, May 17, 2022 at the Franklin Theater in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Tickets will be $10.00 in advance and at the door, though seating is limited. Tickets will go on sale next week. Nominees and industry professionals should email seats@absolutelygospel.com or call 615-585-0863 to ensure their seats.

For more information, visit www.absolutelygospel.com or email seats@absolutelygospel.com.