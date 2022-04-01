Ad
News Ticker

Performers Announced for 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration 

April 1, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (February 19, 2019) – The administrators and staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce the first list of performers for the upcoming 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration. This year’s celebration will feature performances from many of the top nominated artists. 

The Awards Celebration will feature performances by nominated artists Karen Peck & New RiverThe NelonsJim & Melissa Brady, LeFevre Quartet, The Sound, The Erwins, The Freemans, Southbound, Jim Sheldon (with the Music City Quartet)and this year’s host Tim Lovelace.  

Additional performers are currently beingconfirmed.

“We are so excited to host another live show after a two-year hiatus!” mentioned Chris Unthank of AbsolutelyGospel.com. “It’s been way too long for us to be able to get together again as an industry family.”

Amy Unthank Zika, acting-President of AbsolutelyGospel.com said, “We have lost so many just this last year, including our father and site founder Deon Unthank. We had to do another live show to honor our parents and what they started over 20 years ago.” 

As previously announced, the date for this year’s program will be Tuesday evening, May 17, 2022 at the Franklin Theater in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Tickets will be $10.00 in advance and at the door, though seating is limited. Tickets will go on sale next week. Nominees and industry professionals should email seats@absolutelygospel.com or call 615-585-0863 to ensure their seats.

For more information, visit www.absolutelygospel.com  or email seats@absolutelygospel.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes