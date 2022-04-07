Gospel Music Celebration Cruise to Set Sail to Hawaii in 2023

Johnson City, TN – IMC Concerts has announced plans to bring the Gospel Music Celebration to Hawaii in 2023. Known for its gorgeous beaches, stunning blue ocean and remarkable scenery, Hawaii is commonly known as paradise on earth. Gospel Music lovers will soon have the opportunity to visit this picturesque wonderland as IMC Concerts celebrates its 15-year anniversary by presenting the Gospel Music Celebration in Hawaii during the week of June 10-17, 2023.

It’s been five years since IMC offered its first cruise option to Gospel Music lovers. Gospel Music Celebration cruises presented by IMC and Inspiration Cruises have historically sold out as fans have enjoyed trips to many popular destinations around the globe. In 2018, IMC presented the very first Gospel Music Celebration Cruise in Hawaii and the cabins sold out within weeks. IMC is delighted to once again offer this trip of a lifetime in 2023.

Gospel Music Celebration Hawaii will set sail aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s elegant Pride of America from the Hawaiian capital on Honolulu on June 10, 2023. Passengers will visit Maui, Hawaii Hilo, Kona and Kauai before returning to Honolulu on June 17. This spectacular island-hopping cruise gives travelers the unique opportunity to spend time on multiple, iconic islands over the course of an unforgettable week without leaving the United States.

In addition to exploring the beauty of sparkling waterfalls, dormant volcanoes, the vibrant array of color in the rainforest, and the majesty of God’s creation, cruisers will enjoy exceptional music from some of Gospel music’s most popular artists, including The Booth Brothers, The Hoppers, Greater Vision, Legacy Five, Triumphant Quartet, Greater Vision, Joseph Habedank, TaRanda Greene, Geron Davis and Kindred Souls, as well as a few special surprise guests.

According to IMC President Landon Beene, limited cabins are available for this exciting Gospel Music Celebration. “Space is limited to only 1000 passengers, so we expect this cruise to sell out very quickly. We are excited to be able to offer a cruise to our passengers who may otherwise be uncomfortable traveling outside of the US. We encourage everyone to book their reservations very soon to secure a spot.”

Beene also states that the first 500 passengers will receive a Free Luau, valued at $300 per person.

“This luau exclusive for our passengers was and is one of the highlights of the Hawaii cruise, as we take over the entire Luau with our passengers. We fill the Hawaiian air with performances from Gospel music artists, as well as traditional Hawaiian music provided by the locals,” states Booth Brothers member, Michael Booth, who was a part of the Hawaii Gospel Music Celebration in 2018. Additionally, passengers who book online will automatically receive a $100 discount per cabin.

Due to the worldwide pandemic, IMC was unable to present cruises during the latter part of 2020 and during 2021; however, IMC was the first Gospel Music cruise to return to the high seas in 2022 when the Gospel Music Celebration sailed to the Caribbean.

“We had a blast,” Beene states. “We enjoyed a ship full of happy, safe and healthy passengers, who were delighted to be sailing once again. We are expecting a fantastic week.”Make plans now to be a part of the 2023 Hawaii Gospel Music Celebration, which sails June 10-17.

Call 888-245-4284 or visit www.GospelMusicCelebration.com to learn more details, request a brochure or reserve a cabin.