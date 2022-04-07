William Lee Golden and The Goldens ‘Golden Classics’: ‘Old ‘Country Church’, ‘Country Roads’, and ‘Southern Accents’ Triple-Album Is Available Now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons ‘The Goldens’ have released their long-awaited three albums, ‘Old Country Church,’ ‘Country Roads,’ and ‘Southern Accents.’ The group came together in perfect harmony to record over 30 classic songs spread amongst several genres, all having impacted their lives throughout the years. Each family member brings their own distinct flair to their favorite tunes, which will leave fans with the collection of albums on repeat. Multiple tracks from the ‘Golden Classics’ have been exclusively premiered by various outlets and all three albums are available on all streaming platforms now!

Listen/stream/buy HERE.

Physical copies available at williamleegoldenandthegoldens.com

“A lifelong dream has finally become a reality!” shares William Lee Golden. “This 3-volume set was a true labor of love and a project that I had begun to think would never happen, but it has. Thank you to my family, friends, and everyone who has supported the Golden family over the years. I hope you enjoy “Golden Classics” as much as we enjoyed recording each album!”

As part of the excitement of the ‘Golden Classics’ release, William Lee Golden and The Goldens hosted a sold-out album release party last week at 3rd and Lindsley Bar & Grill in Nashville, Tenn. At the event sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms Chicken, the group graced the stage with performances from songs off all three new albums and was also surprised with a special plaque to commemorate the success of “Come and Dine” reaching #1 on the CDX Gospel Charts. Audience members included special guests, family, and friends including the remaining members of The Oak Ridge Boys.

The three albums, ‘Southern Accents,’ ‘Country Roads’ and ‘Old Country Church’ were recorded when Golden gathered his sons Rusty, Craig, and Chris, his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah, and friends Aaron McCune, and Ben Isaacs to bring their fresh interpretations to longtime favorites. William Lee Golden and The Goldens deliver reminiscent renditions of Johnny Cash’s “I Still Miss Someone,” and Jim Reeves’s “Welcome to My World.” Chris shines on Tom Petty’s “Southern Accent,” while Rusty delivers a vibrant take on Bob Seger’s hit “Hollywood Nights” and Craig, the rarely heard Golden, revives Gregg Allman’s “Multi-Colored Lady.”

William Lee Golden is also set to appear on RFD-TV’s “The Rural Americans” for a special episode that dives into his upbringing and the path that led him to join The Oak Ridge Boys. Viewers will get the inside details on Golden’s unique story! The episode airs Sunday, April 3 at 9/8c on RFD-TV. For more information, visit HERE.

Country Roads Track Listing and Premieres:

1. I Still Miss Someone

2. Four Walls

3. Welcome To My World

4. Take Me Home Country Roads: Premiered by Everything Nash

5. You Are My Sunshine: Premiered by Center Stage Magazine

6. The Great Speckled Bird

7. Green Green Grass Of Home

8. Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On

9. For The Good Times

10. I Saw The Light: Premiered by Sounds Like Nashville

Southern Accents Track Listings and Premieres:

1. Take It Easy: Premiered by CMT.com

2. Me And Bobby McGee: Premiered by The Music Universe

3. The Long And Winding Road

4. Stand By Me: Premiered by Cowboys & Indians

5. Jambalaya: Premiered by CMT.com

6. Peaceful Easy Feeling: Premiered by Fox News Digital

7. Long Black Veil

8. Southern Accents

9. Elvira: Premiered by Billboard

10. Multi-colored Lady

11. Bobbie Sue

12. Hollywood Nights

Old Country Church Track Listings and Premieres:

1. Come And Dine: Premiered by Taste of Country

2. Old Country Church: Premiered by Fox News Digital

3. It’s Suppertime

4. If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again: Premiered by The Hollywood Times

5. Until Then: Premiered by Nashville Music Guide

6. Why Me, Lord?

7. I Know Who Holds Tomorrow

8. Too Much To Gain

9. Sheltered

10. Softly And Tenderly

11. Love Lifted Me

12. Power In The Blood