REVIEW: Sunday Drive – Breaking Boundaries

Producer: Wayne Haun

Record Label: StowTown Records

Website: www.sundaydrivemusic.com

Sunday Drive, an East Tennessee family group, are releasing a brand new Stowetown Records project entitled Breaking Boundaries. Although, the members of the group, Misty, Dusty, and Jeff Treece are no new comers to Southern Gospel Music, I feel like their current sound is refreshing and the rich, tight, family harmony is undeniable. Some have compared Misty to the late Karen Carpenter, but I believe her solid and strong lead vocal presence is in a class of its own.

Breaking Boundaries, as I mentioned earlier is revitalizing and refreshing! I tend to lean toward tight family harmony and Sunday Drive definitely delivers! The current single off of the project, GRACE & MERCY was penned by well known songwriter Donna Marie King, along with Randall Garland, and Keven Winebarger. The up tempo composition with strong content and solid lyrics introduces the recording and believe me, although tempo may change, this project doesn’t slow down. The songwriting, the message, the delivery, I am listening to the complete package as I write this.

IN THE MEANTIME, a solid tune from the pen of Scotty Inman, Lee Black & Tony Wood is a song of encouragement to the Christian who anxiously awaits the promise of their eternal home but yet they realize, their job on earth is not quite complete. GOD WILL ALWAYS BE GOD shares with us that no matter what life will bring, God never changes! He will always be God. BREAKING BOUNDARIES, the title track written by Jeff Treece has a great country feel with lyrics that uplift the listener. Because of God and His unexplainable gift, we can break boundaries through Him.

Other songs on the recording include ballads like, IF I’VE NEVER BEEN BROKEN, uptempo pop geared songs SHINE DOWN ON ME and MY GOD among others. This recording definitely has the perfect blend of lyrics combined with powerful tracks.

Sunday Drive is a family trio that you need to check out! Find them at www.sundaydrivemusic.com as well as social media and streaming music platforms. I for one, have been extremely encouraged by the sound and the message of Sunday Drive. This recording gets 4.5 stars from this guy!