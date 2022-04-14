Additional Performers Announced for 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards Celebration 

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (April 12, 2022) – The administrators and staff of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce the final list of performers for the upcoming 21st Annual AbsolutelyGospel Music Awards Celebration. In addition to the already announced featured artists, the program will also feature performances from Darin & Brooke Aldridge, High Road, and Endless Highway. The awards program will also feature a special musical tribute to the late Dianne Wilkinson by her songwriting peers.

“It’s been three years since we’ve gathered together for a live show, and we knew we had to do it bigger and better than ever,” mentioned Chris Unthank, Editor & Chief of AbsolutelyGospel.com. “This will be an epic celebration of our beloved industry!”

As was previously announced, the Awards Celebration will also feature performances by nominated artists Karen Peck & New River, The Nelons, Jim & Melissa Brady, LeFevre Quartet, The Sound, The Erwins, The Freemans, Southbound, Jim Sheldon (with the MusicCity Quartet), and this year’s host Tim Lovelace.

The date for this year’s program will be Tuesday evening, May 17, 2022 at the Franklin Theater in historic downtown Franklin, Tennessee. Tickets will be $10.00 in advance and $15.00 at the door, though seating is limited. Tickets will go on sale this week. Nominees and industry professionals should email seats@absolutelygospel.com or call 615-585-0863 to ensure their seats.

For more information, visit www.absolutelygospel.com or email seats@absolutelygospel.com.