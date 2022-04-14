Sunday Drive is “Breaking Boundaries” with StowTown Records Album Release

Nashville, TN (April 8, 2022) – Sunday Drive, a Southern Gospel trio from East Tennessee, is seeing months of hard work and eager anticipation culminate with today’s release of their album, Breaking Boundaries. The sky is truly the limit for Jeff Treece, his wife Misty and brother, Dusty. Their new StowTown Records album is available at retail and digital music outlets worldwide and is distributed exclusively by Provident/Sony Distribution.

Sunday Drive is no stranger to gospel music. They come to the label with a wealth of industry experience, including numerous hits songs. Their current radio single from this album, “Grace and Goodness,” recently debuted on the Singing News Top 80 chart and continues to gain steam. It has also ranked in the Top 10 on the Singing News Power 50 Weekly chart. With all of the focus they put into carefully selecting songs for their album, this success is no surprise.

The songs chosen are a top priority for Sunday Drive. Dusty Treece shares, “We couldn’t be more excited about our new Breaking Boundaries project. It is filled with encouraging and uplifting songs. When we heard them, they immediately ministered to us. As a group, we have always lived by the philosophy that a song needs to minister to us, before it can minister to others through us.” With offerings from industry songwriting giants like Bill & Gloria Gaither, Joel Lindsey, Jeff Steele, Tony Wood, Wayne Haun and Larry Gatlin, among many others, this selection of songs provides a depth that, when coupled with stellar production, creates a top-notch album.

StowTown Records co-founder and album producer, Wayne Haun, treated the nine songs on this album with the same care and attention he gives every artist and album. But the relationship with this artist was different. Wayne explains, “I have known the Treece family pretty much all of my life. I grew up just down the road from Jeff and Dusty. We were constantly going to all-night sings. I was a big fan of their family group. Their late mother, Violet, was such a mentor to me. She encouraged me to continue songwriting even when I was just starting out, and my songs were horrible. For years, Jeff and I have talked about working together. It has been said many times that good things come to those who wait. And the time has finally come. I am so proud of what we have created. This is an album you just put on repeat and fall in love with over and over again.”

“God’s hand has been evident through it all,” Dusty continues, “from the song selection, to pre-production, to recording, to post-production. He ordered every step, and we can’t wait to see how He uses it to encourage listeners.”

Breaking Boundaries is available for download and streaming HERE.

ABOUT SUNDAY DRIVE:

Sunday Drive is a multi-award winning group from Knoxville, Tennessee, composed of Jeff Treece and his wife, Misty, and brother, Dusty. The group is known for their smooth harmonies and Misty’s rich, Karen Carpenter-style vocals. Having garnered multiple Vocal Group and Entertainer of the Year honors, they have performed alongside such artists as the Gaithers, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Oak Ridge Boys, David Crowder and Big Daddy Weave. Sunday Drive provides a veteran entertainment and worship experience with a fresh and unique style. Their goal is to present a joyful and upbeat experience that uplifts and encourages, while taking the audience’s mind off of everyday life struggles. Whether with a three-minute song or in an entire concert, Sunday Drive strives to be a light to the world and to share the good news of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

LINKS:

http://www.sundaydrivemusic.com/

http://www.facebook.com/sundaydrive

http://www.instagram.com/sundaydrive_music

http://www.youtube.com/user/sundaydrivetv