Monday – April 18, 2022

April 18, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

The LeFevre Quartet claims the #1 spot this week with “My Jesus” – the first #1 hit single from the artist’s New Day Records release My Jesus. The chart also sees debuts this week from Kingdom Heirs, Brian Free & Assurance, The Old Paths, and The Kingsmen! Check out all of this week’s Top 40 singles!

TW LW #WK ALBUM TITLE ARTIST PEAK
1 2 21 My Jesus LeFevre Quartet 1
2 3 15 The Same Taylors 2
3 8 13 What We Need Mark Trammell Quartet 3
4 11 15 Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys 4
5 12 15 Oh What a Day Mylon Hayes Family 5
6 9 13 Come Home Kind of God Endless Highway 6
7 10 10 Not My Will Tribute Quartet 7
8 1 23 Jericho Joseph Habedank 1(3)
9 23 9 Children Sing Nelons 9
10 24 9 This is the Church Steeles 10
11 4 23 Can You See the Clock Hoppers 2
12 5 25 Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady 1(2)
13 6 20 Not One Word Collingsworth Family 6
14 7 21 Go Tell One Whisnants 7
15 15 12 I Have to Thank God for Everything Inspirations 15
16 16 12 It Ain’t Over Yet 3 Heath Brothers 16
17 17 12 I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band 17
18 21 10 He’s Got a Way Southbound 18
19 25 9 All of My Help Erwins 19
20 22 10 He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth 20
21 14 12 The World Needs a Song Lore Family 14
22 27 7 My Feet Are on the Rock Gaither Vocal Band 22
23 28 7 Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 23
24 29 7 Goodness of God Triumphant Quartet 24
25 30 7 John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You Perrys 25
26 26 15 Nobody Knows Better Than Me Tiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs) 26
27 31 6 Leavin’ On My Mind Kim Hopper 27
28 32 6 Letters to Heaven 11th Hour 28
29 33 6 Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River 29
30 38 4 Grace & Goodness Sunday Drive 30
31 39 4 I’ve Come Too Far Browders 31
32 40 4 God of Gideon Foresters 32
33 13 25 Stones Crabb Family 11
34 18 28 Black, White & Red Wilburn & Wilburn 1
35 19 31 Take Me Back Browns 1
36 20 33 Everything Lauren Talley (with Cindy Morgan) 14
37 1 What You Could Never Get Over Kingdom Heirs 37
38 1 Looks Like Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
(with Jimmy Fortune)		 38
39 1 Good God Almighty Old Paths 39
40 1 The Church of the Great I Am Kingsmen 40

 

Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

