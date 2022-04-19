Daywind Music Group Launches New Choral Divison – Daywind Worship

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (APRIL 19, 2022) – Daywind Music Group and its sister company New Day Christian Distribution is pleased to announce the launch of Daywind Worship. The new division is committed to serving church music ministries by creating and distributing high quality choral and worship resources.

To lead this endeavor, Johnathan Crumpton, having nearly 30 years of experience in choir music publishing, has joined the team as creative director and marketing consultant. Working alongside Johnathan, industry veteran Marvin Copaus will lead the customer relations and sales effort.

New choral series have been established to meet the needs of any size church. Russell Mauldin will be arranging the Worship Ready series designed for small to medium sized choirs. The first musical in this series, GLORIOUS IMPOSSIBLE, will be released for Christmas this year. Cliff Duren has arranged a worship musical for the medium to large sized choir titled MY CHRISTMAS PRAYER. For the small church choir, Michael Frazier has arranged WE CALL IT CHRISTMAS BECAUSE OF JESUS in a series called Go Sing. Christ Church Choir arrangements will be available in a new anthem series. The most popular songs from praise and worship, contemporary Christian music, and southern gospel music are being prepared for anthems by today’s leading arrangers.

The Daywind Worship Choral Club will serve its members with new music, newsletters and deep discounts throughout the year. The club’s first release will include anthems of these chart-topping songs: a Cliff Duren arrangement of “I Speak Jesus” from worship artists Charity Gayle and Darlene Zscheck; Danny Gokey’s “Every Victory” arranged by Bradley Knight; the Elevation Worship hit, “Same God,” arranged by Cliff Duren; Marty Hamby arranged the Lefevre Quartet #1, “The 99;” and a song of encouragement from Ernie Haase and Signature Sound titled “Keep on Keeping On” arranged by Cliff Duren. Club members will also receive SIMPLY SOUTHERN Volume 1, the first in the Go Sing series. Potential members are invited to try the Daywind Worship Choral Club free of charge.

“I’m thrilled to be serving alongside Daywind Worship and the management team at Daywind Music Publishing,” shares Johnathan Crumpton. “The timing for Daywind to expand this division is perfect as thousands of churches are putting their choirs back in the worship service after navigating the pandemic the last two years. It also is exciting to see groups like Maverick City use a worship choir as a feature to their identity to encourage a new generation of young worship choirs across America. The future is bright for Daywind Worship, and I look forward to serving the church with Rick Shelton and the entire Daywind team.”

“The genesis of New Day Christian Distribution in 1981, later evolving to include Daywind Music Group, was the distribution of a single piece of sheet music for worship titled “He Is Jehovah,” shared Rick Shelton, vice president of music publishing. “In 2009, Daywind Publishing began creating award-winning choir music for distribution through LifeWay. With the establishment of Daywind Worship, we are expanding our business to create and distribute new resources for worship. We are grateful to celebrate this full-circle moment in the history of our company.”

Worship leaders, music directors, and pastors can easily access these new resources from Daywind Worship by logging onto daywindworship.com, or contacting Marvin Copaus, worship@daywind.com, or (800) 251-3633 ext 5513.