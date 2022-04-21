Texas Gospel Music Festival Finds New Venue

Ad
DALLAS, Texas (April 21, 2022) – IMC Concerts has made an exciting announcement for the future of the beloved annual event, the Texas Gospel Music Festival. Beginning with this year’s festival, the brand new, state-of-the-art Hill Performance Hall at Eisemann Center will host music lovers from across the globe for the Texas Gospel Music Festival. The venue is located just outside Dallas, TX, in Richardson, TX. 

Located just off the interstate with multiple dining options and 4-star hotels, The Hill Performance Hall is the perfect location for the weekend event. 

Landon Beene, IMC Concerts owner, states: “The team at the Eisemann Center has been amazing to work with and they’re genuinely excited to welcome our friends to their facility for a great weekend celebration.” 

Brian Hudson, co-promoter, says: “We are so excited about the future of the Texas Gospel Music Festival and this is the perfect time for the relocation of this event to this gorgeous venue – it’s an excellent place to present the weekend full of great gospel music!”

Along with the new location, the Texas Gospel Music Festival will feature the most diverse lineup in the event’s history. The following artists will provide excellent gospel music: Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, The Crabb Family, Mark Lowry, Booth Brothers, Sandi Patty, Triumphant, Legacy Five, Greater Vision, Lynda Randle, The Guardians, and The Erwins, along with comedian Mickey Bell

Tickets and weekend passes go on sale April 25, 2022, at www.imcconcerts.com

