Monday – April 25, 2022

April 25, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Down East Boys claim the #1 spot this week with “Your Sins Are Forgiven” – the first #1 hit single from the artist’s Sonlite Records release The Stories We Tell. The chart also sees debuts this week from The Guardians, Legacy Five, Paid In Full, and Lee Black! Check out all of this week’s Top 40 singles!

TW LW #WK ALBUM TITLE ARTIST PEAK
1 4 16 Your Sins Are Forgiven Down East Boys 1
2 3 14 What We Need Mark Trammell Quartet 2
3 9 10 Children Sing Nelons 3
4 7 11 Not My Will Tribute Quartet 4
5 10 10 This is the Church Steeles 5
6 6 14 Come Home Kind of God Endless Highway 6
7 2 16 The Same Taylors 2
8 1 22 My Jesus LeFevre Quartet 1
9 5 16 Oh What a Day Mylon Hayes Family 5
10 23 8 Good To Be Home Ernie Haase & Signature Sound 10
11 24 8 Goodness of God Triumphant Quartet 11
12 18 11 He’s Got a Way Southbound 12
13 19 10 All of My Help Erwins 13
14 29 7 Answer Is Jesus Karen Peck & New River 14
15 15 13 I Have to Thank God for Everything Inspirations 15
16 16 13 It Ain’t Over Yet 3 Heath Brothers 16
17 17 13 I Wanna Go Jordan Family Band 17
18 8 24 Jericho Joseph Habedank 1(3)
19 22 8 My Feet Are on the Rock Gaither Vocal Band 19
20 20 11 He Never Gives Up On Me Michael Booth 20
21 11 24 Can You See the Clock Hoppers 2
22 12 26 Thunder Jim & Melissa Brady 1(2)
23 13 21 Not One Word Collingsworth Family 6
24 14 22 Go Tell One Whisnants 7
25 25 8 John 3:16 Is Calling Out to You Perrys 25
26 28 7 Letters to Heaven 11th Hour 26
27 27 7 Leavin’ On My Mind Kim Hopper 27
28 31 5 I’ve Come Too Far Browders 28
29 26 16 Nobody Knows Better Than Me Tiffany Coburn (with The Isaacs) 26
30 30 5 Grace & Goodness Sunday Drive 30
31 32 5 God of Gideon Foresters 31
32 21 13 The World Needs a Song Lore Family 14
33 37 2 What You Could Never Get Over Kingdom Heirs 33
34 38 2 Looks Like Jesus Brian Free & Assurance
(with Jimmy Fortune)		 34
35 39 2 Good God Almighty Old Paths 35
36 40 2 The Church of the Great I Am Kingsmen 36
37 1 Breathe In, Breathe Out Guardians 37
38 1 Enough For Me Legacy Five 38
39 1 Let Us Pray Paid In Full 39
40 1 Lord Most High Lee Black 40
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

