21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards – Available via Pay-Per-View￼

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – May 10, 2022 – Administrators of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce that the 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards will be made available for those who are not available to make the live show via a pay-per-view format this year.

“Times have changed since the pandemic, and unfortunately travel isn’t always an option for our regular attendees of the AGM Awards,” mentioned Chris Unthank, acting Editor-in-Chief of AbsolutelyGospel.com. “We are so excited to make the show available to everyone at the same price it would cost to see the show live in Franklin, Tennessee next week.”

The 21st Absolutely Gospel Music Awards can be viewed live online for an e-ticket price of $15.00. To purchase the e-ticket for the show, visit https://events.absolutelygospel.com .

The 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards will be held live for the first time since 2019 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Franklin Theater in Franklin, Tennessee. The event is hosted by Tim Lovelace and will feature performances from Karen Peck & New River, The Nelons, Jim & Melissa Brady, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, The Sound, The Freemans, Southbound, LeFevre Quartet, The Erwins, Endless Highway, and the Music City Quartet.

Seating is limited for the live show, so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, rather than at the door. For more information on the live show, visit https://absolutelygospel.com/agm-awards/ .