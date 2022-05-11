Ad
News Ticker

21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards – Available via Pay-Per-View￼

May 11, 2022 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – May 10, 2022 – Administrators of AbsolutelyGospel.com are proud to announce that the 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards will be made available for those who are not available to make the live show via a pay-per-view format this year.

“Times have changed since the pandemic, and unfortunately travel isn’t always an option for our regular attendees of the AGM Awards,” mentioned Chris Unthank, acting Editor-in-Chief of AbsolutelyGospel.com. “We are so excited to make the show available to everyone at the same price it would cost to see the show live in Franklin, Tennessee next week.”

The 21st Absolutely Gospel Music Awards can be viewed live online for an e-ticket price of $15.00. To purchase the e-ticket for the show, visit https://events.absolutelygospel.com .

The 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards will be held live for the first time since 2019 on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at the Franklin Theater in Franklin, Tennessee. The event is hosted by Tim Lovelace and will feature performances from Karen Peck & New River, The Nelons, Jim & Melissa Brady, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, The Sound, The Freemans, Southbound, LeFevre Quartet, The Erwins, Endless Highway, and the Music City Quartet.

Seating is limited for the live show, so attendees are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance, rather than at the door. For more information on the live show, visit https://absolutelygospel.com/agm-awards/ .

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2022 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes