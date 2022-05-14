REVIEW: Scotty Inman – Anywhere Jesus Is

Producer: Josh Swift

Record Label: Berry Hill Records/Main Street Music & Entertainment

Website: www.scottyinman.com

Scotty Inman has recently recorded his debut solo project, while still continuing to tour and serve the Lord with Triumphant Quartet. I believe he has created the strongest solo release in Southern Gospel in recent years. That’s no disrespect to his fellow solo artists, of course. It’s simply a huge “well done”.

“Home In The Dark” is a Tony Wood/Lee Black co-write, reminding us that we should never feel at home here below, as children of God. Following is “One Day Closer,” a simple country ballad.

Third, is “Good Enough For Me,” a country ballad about the Bible is a wonderful feature with John Anderson with a message about trusting God’s word, even in the unknown. Following is “Saved People,” a fun upbeat song about how being the hands and feet of Jesus can ultimately lead to salvation.

The title track, ”Anywhere Jesus Is,” is a song about Heaven that will move the heart of any believer who is homesick. It’s a beautiful cut and incredible lyric. “The Future,” an upbeat co-write with Lee Black, reminds the listener that an unknown future is never a surprise to an unknown God.

“Love One Another” is one of the greatest songs on this project, and convicting at its best – reminding us that we can pray and seek healing but this world isn’t going to get any better until we obey Christ and love one another like He commanded and consistently loves us.

“Grow Up Slow,” the first radio single, is a country ballad about Scotty’s children, and should be a memory that outlives even his children, it’s so very special. “God Made Good” is a song written straight from scripture, ensuring us that God can take what the enemy means to destroy us and make it into some beautiful.

Lastly, “Son Rise” wins best lyric on the record, about the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. I haven’t heard a strong upbeat song about the resurrection since Joseph Habedank released “Here He Comes” in 2015. This is my favorite song on the entire project, and is a marvelous way to end the project.

All in all, Scotty has created a solo project that will be quite difficult to beat. All around, it’s lyrically strong and production brilliant. I find it hard to skip any of the songs on this project. Well done, Scotty.

