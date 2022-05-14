REVIEW: The Inspirations – A Pioneer Legacy

Producer: Jeff Collins

Record Label: Horizon Records/Crossroads Music Group

Website: www.theinspirationsquartet.com

What a joy and privilege it is for me to review this monumental recording for the Inspirations Quartet. I have many fond memories consisting of several hours of stories and instances that I could share about the Inspirations, but I am so pleased to be introduced to the new generation with their first album, A Pioneer Legacy. Just in case you aren’t familiar with the new faces and the new voices, I want to briefly introduce these fine young men. Roland Keterson sings the lead part for the group while Luke Vaught sings the smooth baritone line and plays the piano. Isaac Moore sings the tenor part while Wyatt Austin hits the low notes as their bass. In many instances, comparisons are never very flattering. I am in no way comparing but I am complimenting the sound of this new album! The sound is fresh, it’s clean, it’s pure, and it took me back several decades to when I saw the original group in the eighties for the first time. Let’s look at the new album, A Pioneer Legacy.

Ray Scarborough, a veteran to our industry, penned a solid song for the guys with THE ARK OF HIS GRACE. From the first note to the last, you can feel the excitement that these young men have in the promise of being sealed in the ark of grace. Isaac Moore’s lead vocals on the second verse sure sounded like Archie Watkins if you close your eyes and listen. O WHAT A DAY is an old-time convention song that features the piano stylings of Luke Vaught. COME TO ME is an up tempo song that I know will take you back a few years as well! WHAT A MORNING, written by the same writer as Come To Me, Illa Knight, reminds us of what it’s going to be like when we finally see Jesus! I HAVE TO THANK GOD FOR EVERYTHING is my favorite song on the album. Rebecca Peck wrote a simple song with a profound message. I love listening to Roland sing these verses and am reminded of the days of Ron Hutchens with a tear in my eye. Other songs on the recording include, I’M GOING TO TELL IT, HALLELUJAH, I’M HEAVENBOUND, IT’S ALRIGHT WITH ME, WE SHALL RISE, and JUST AS ETERNITY ROLLS.

I have literally listened to this at least 10 times before writing this review I just don’t want to miss something. All that I can say is that this lineup are arguably one of the tightest southern gospel male quartets in the industry today and it was my pleasure to share a little bit of my findings with you.

