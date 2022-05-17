Down East Boys’ “Your Sins Are Forgiven” Goes No. 1

Arden, North Carolina (May 18, 2022) — The Down East Boysare continuing to build their reputation as some of the best singers in Southern Gospel with another song reaching the top of the radio charts. “Your Sins Are Forgiven”— the current single from their new album, The Stories We Tell — is No. 1 on this month’s SGN Scoops Southern Gospel chart.

“We are always honored to have a No. 1 song with this industry leading chart,” says lead singer, Ricky Carden. “With three weeks at No. 1 on the Singing News Power 50 chart and this No. 1 on SGN Scoops’ chart we consider this song a great success and pray that it continues to bless people as they hear the message of ‘Your Sins Are Forgiven.’“

In this song, the Down East Boys relate the story of Jesus healing the paralyzed man in Capernaum. Four men were determined to bring their friend to be healed and they lowered him through the roof to get to Jesus who — recognizing the friends’ determination and faith — forgave the man’s transgressions and healed him.

Featuring tenor singer Doug Pittman, the song foreshadows the grandeur of its theme almost from the first notes, as shimmering strings pick up the piano’s opening motif before giving way to the beginning of the inspirational tale. A contemplative, almost hushed verse recounts the basics of the story, and a second drives home the message to all listeners before each leads into the song’s triumphant chorus:

“Your sins are forgiven

Rise up and begin to praise

Your sins are forgotten

Forever and ever erased

Let go of the shame

Your past has no say

There’s victory in Jesus’ name

Your sins are forgiven”



“‘Your Sins Are Forgiven’ is a song that moved me the first time I heard it,” says Carden. “As we travel each week our ultimate goal is to tell people of the saving knowledge of Jesus. This song goes straight to the point that no matter where you are or where you have been Jesus can forgive the sin in your life and forever your life can be changed!”

About Down East Boys

For more than 30 years, the Down East Boys quartet has traveled from coast to coast, Canada and Mexico. Starting in eastern North Carolina the group chose the name from that region called Down East, but quickly expanded its ministry and has now recorded more than 20 projects and has had more than 40 songs reach the top of the Singing News charts. The Down East Boys features lead singer Ricky Carden, baritone singer Daryl Paschal, bass singer Alex Utech and tenor singer Doug Pittman, who each bring a richness to the group’s music and have been noted by industry leaders and singers as some of the best. The Down East Boys have been afforded many great accolades to their credit. Three songs — “Beat Up Bible,” “Testimony Time” and “I’d Like To Tell It Again” — from their album, One Day In The Past, reached the No 1. position on the Singing News Chart, and “Amazing Amounts of Amazing Grace” from their most recent album, Faithful Still, also made the top spot. From performing with many evangelists through the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, singing at Southern Baptist State Conventions and Evangelism conferences all over the country, to all the awards and nominations and the hit songs, nothing changes the goal of this group and that is to share the gospel of Jesus unto all the world.