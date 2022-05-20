The Talleys Release New Single – “I Don’t Belong”

Arden, North Carolina (May 20, 2022) — Though The Talleys’ performing career came to an end with their album, The Music Goes On, the cherished gospel group have kept on sharing their music with fans, releasing live versions of their popular songs to streaming platforms throughout 2021 and concluding the year by issuing a previously-unreleased version of the well-known hymn, “Give Me Jesus.” Now, the group delivers one more as-yet-unheard recording from their vaults — one that, like its predecessor, features Debra Talley, this time in an intimate, heartfelt reading of Gloria Gaither and Buddy Greene’s meditation on the distance between a troubled temporal world and the immortal heavenly home that awaits believers in Christ.

“I Don’t Belong”’s gently austere arrangement surrounds Talley’s voice with delicate touches of piano, guitar, bass, and occasional harmonies from Roger and Lauren Talley. Foregoing bold dynamics in favor of a contemplative mood that befits a somber yet redemptive lyric, “I Don’t Belong” offers a message of faith and hope that resonates powerfully with today’s audiences:

I’ll not be deceived, by earth’s make-believe

I’ll close my ears to her siren song

By praising His name, I’m not ashamed

‘Cause I don’t belong

“This song is deeply personal to me,” Debra Talley says. “Living in this broken world is difficult for everyone. Seeing or experiencing the cruelty, insanity, and injustices can be maddening, but the antidote for this world’s ills is realizing this is not our home. We can rest in the fact that this world is temporary and we are just sojourners traveling to a land of peace, harmony, and love and we don’t belong here.”

About The Talleys

The Talleys began in 1984 and enjoyed many years of success, including a Dove® Award and numerous Singing News Fan Awards. Following a three-year hiatus, the Talleys began performing together in 1996 with the current lineup of Roger, wife Debra and daughter Lauren, and today the Talleys remain a mainstay of Christian music. The Talleys have enjoyed eleven number one songs, and have received numerous Singing News Fan Awards and Dove Award nominations. They are frequently recognized for their appearances on the Gaither Homecoming video series and concert tour, as well as In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley and John Hagee Ministries. They have appeared on RFD-TV’s “The Music City Show,” and have toured overseas to Norway, Northern Ireland, Italy and South Africa. The Talleys consistently take their music with a message to hundreds of concert and church audiences of all sizes across America each year.