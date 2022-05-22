Michael Booth – In Conversation

In one of his final interviews, Deon Unthank sits down with the always entertaining Michael Booth as they discuss life on the road, ministry, and the future of the Booth Brothers.

NOTE: This interview took place at the National Quartet Convention in 2021 before changes to the group had been announced, so some of the content is outdated. However, we wanted to make this interview available to family and friends of Deon Unthank.