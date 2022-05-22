REVIEW: The Singing Contractors – Hard Workin’ Man

Producer: Michael Sykes

Record Label: Gaither Music Group

Website: www.thesingingcontractors.com

Over the last several years, I’ve expanded my listening preferences a bit. For so long, I listened to strictly Southern Gospel Music but with the roll out of digital platforms like Spotify, I began to listen to other genres, specifically, older country music. While it does get a bad reputation as drinking and cheating songs, there are some great classic country songs that I have stumbled upon and have grown to love. When I received this assignment to cover The Singing Contractors, I was blown away by what I was hearing. I knew that the guys were excellent vocalists, but to find out that HARD WORKIN’ MAN: Country Classics was what this album was, got me a little excited!

Josh Arnett and Aaron Gray are contractors by day and singers at night! Their YouTube presence is undeniable as they went viral several years ago with over a million views. This hard working duo credits their family history for their work ethic and the importance of faith and family is found in everything that they do. Let’s take a glance at HARD WORKIN’ MAN.

The album is introduced with a familiar Brooks and Dunn classic and the title of the album, HARD WORKIN’ MAN. The song best defines these bearded men, as you can see by the bruised knuckles and the scarred hands that they definitely don’t have office jobs! LOL!! I’LL STILL BE LOVIN’ YOU is a Restless Heart Classic from back in 1986 that identifies their love for their families. The song selection is so positive and well balanced, that anyone who enjoys listening to good singing will enjoy. LOVING GOD, LOVING EACH OTHER is an older Gaither Vocal Band tune that hammers down the message of loving the Savior as well as everyone else. The harmonies, the arrangements, and the production of this recording is nothing short of amazing! LEAN ON ME, the heartfelt message of Bill Withers is also included in this line up. My favorite line…just call on me brother, when you need a hand, we all need somebody to lean on. The message is simple, clear, and identifies the passion of why these guys do what they do. FOREVER and EVER AMEN is a classic country tune that is sure to take you back to a simpler time. Other songs include I SAW THE LIGHT, HE TOUCHED ME, BACK HOME AGAIN, THAT’S THE WAY LOVE GOES and more! My favorite song on the album, is ONLY HERE FOR A LITTLE WHILE. The vocals are strong, the harmonies are tight, and the message continues the theme for the record.

You won’t be wasting your time by listening to recording. If you like good country music with a positive message, you’re gonna love The Singing Contractors!