Changes for AGM – What does the future look like?

Hello friends and faithful readers –

Just wanted to fill you in on the changes that are taking place at AGM. Before Dad went into the hospital last year, he had been making plans to retire and in turn sell the site. He didn’t get to finalize that before he died, but I was at the hospital with him when the verbal agreement between Dad and the new owner took place, and as of March 1 of this year, AGM has officially been owned by Bev McCann and the Nashville 37201 media family.

Bev has been an “unofficial Unthank” since before Mom passed in 2011. (She made the groom’s cake at my wedding). She’s family in every sense of the word, so the site’s in good hands. You wouldn’t believe the response I’ve heard from industry professionals about this change. It has been phenomenal. God is working in MIGHTY ways through Bev and her company, and she’s becoming a force to be reckoned with in this industry. (Nashville 37201 also recently bought Family Friendly Entertainment TV network and they produce the Music City Show.)

There’s a LOT of shifting in the industry at the moment, and AGM is in a very good position for this shift. Watch out! Things are gonna get good! Don’t worry – my sister Amy & I are still here in an advisory role, and I’ll remain the editor-in-chief through the end of the year, so NOTHING is changing. I’m doing my best to really beef up the site and stay as relevant as possible for Bev and for the legacy my parents started 25 years ago.

MY GOAL over the next couple of years is to stay in the industry through the area of songwriting, so I’m trying my darndest to find my footing there again, but I’ll also stay on in some capacity as long as Bev will allow me too.

Please feel free to reach out at some point if you have any questions or concerns. If you know of anyone interested in writing – particularly interviews and editorials, please let me know!

The fans have been SO integral to the success of the site – and we still need you now more than ever!

(You can view the official announcement Amy & I made at the AGM Awards show on Tuesday here: https://www.facebook.com/Nashvhille37201tv/videos/968074827199301).

The official news release on the sale can be viewed here: https://absolutelygospel.com/2022/05/20/nashville-37201-acquires-industry-leading-news-site-absolutelygospel-com/

Thanks to everyone! We appreciate you so much!

Chris Unthank

Editor-in-Chief, AbsolutelyGospel.com