Daywind Music Group Celebrates 17 Absolutely Gospel Music Awards

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (NASHVILLE, TN) – Daywind Music Group (DMG) artists and songwriters were honored with 17 awards Tuesday, May 17th, 2022, at the 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards. The ceremony took place at the historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee.

Karen Peck & New River brought home three AGM awards including Mixed Group of the Year and Fan Favorite Artist of the Year. Individual group member, Matthew Gooch, was also honored with the Musician of the Year award.



Tribute Quartet received two AGM awards, one for its #1 song, “I Call It Home” in the Song of the Year category, as well as one for Special Event Project of the Year (for Once Again).

Joseph Habedank continued his incredible streak of award honors by being named Male Vocalist of the Year. His album, Change is Coming, has produced two major hits so far.

Husband and wife duo, Jim & Melissa Brady, received the award for Progressive Recording of the Year for their song “Ever Faithful,” written by Jim Brady and Jason Webb.

The LeFevre Quartet won the award for Male Group of the Year. The group’s latest hit, “My Jesus,” currently sit atop the national radio charts.

Autumn Nelon Clark (Nelons) was honored with the Female Vocalist of the Year award. Clark delivered an emotional and powerful acceptance speech as she accepted this award for the first time.

The Sound received the award for Progressive Single of the Year (for “First Church of Mercy”). The late, great Aaron Wilburn co-wrote the song, and his son was on hand to celebrate the big win.

Southbound, wrapping up a fantastic debut year in Southern Gospel music including two Top 5 singles, took home the award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Daywind Music Publishing songwriters were lauded throughout the evening, Jason Cox, was honored with the award for Professional Songwriter of the Year, also receiving recognition for his contribution to the Traditional Single of the Year (“The God I Know” performed by the Erwins). Sue C. Smith, was honored for her contribution towards the Country/Roots Single of the Year (“God Walks In” performed by the Freemans). Lee Black and Aaron Wilburn were honored for their contribution towards the Progressive Single of the Year (“First Church of Mercy” performed by The Sound).

Artist Resource Services artist, the Isaacs, received three AGM Awards including Country Gospel Group of Year and Music Video of the Year (for “The American Face”). Sonya Isaacs Yeary and Becky Isaacs Bowman took home their seventh career Songwriter of the Year (Artist) award.

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists and songwriters including Adam Crabb, Barry Weeks, Belinda Smith, Blackwood Brothers, Brian Free & Assurance, Clint Brown, Crabb Family, Devin McGlamery, Greater Vision, Guardians Quartet, High Road, Jacob Mills, Janice Crow, Jason Cox, Jason Clark, Jim & Melissa Brady, Jody Braselton, John Darin Rowsey, Jonathan C. Smith, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Karen Peck Gooch, Lee Black, LeFevre Quartet, Levi Mills, Marty Funderburk, Michael Booth, Mike Harland, Natalie Cromwell, Nathan Woodard, Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, Rob Mills, Seth Elby, The Sound, Southbound, Sue C. Smith, Tim Lovelace, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, Wayne Haun, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital, and streaming outlets.