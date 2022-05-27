Daywind Music Group Artists and Songwriters Receive 38 Singing News Fan Award Nominations in Top 5 Round

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (May 26, 2022) – Artists and songwriters who call Daywind Music Group (DMG) home were honored with 38 Top 5 nominations for the 2022 Singing News Fan Awards. The ballot for the Top 5 will appear in the July issue of Singing News magazine. Fans are able to vote online for their favorites in several categories beginning June 24, 2022.

This year’s winners will be announced at the Singing News Fan Awards presentation, held on Friday, September 30, 2022, during the 65th annual National Quartet Convention, held at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Long-time fan-favorite trio Greater Vision tallied seven nominations including Favorite Artist, Favorite Trio, and Favorite Song (for “Start With Well Done”). Individual members were honored with nominations for their respective parts including Favorite Musician (Gerald Wolfe), Favorite Tenor (Chris Allman), Favorite Lead (Rodney Griffin), and Favorite Songwriter (Rodney Griffin).

Tribute Quartet nabbed four nominations including Favorite Artist, Favorite Quartet, and Favorite Song (for “Somebody Tell”). Josh Singletary, also snagged a nomination for Favorite Musician.

Artist Resource Services artist the Isaacs received four nominations including Favorite Mixed Group and Favorite Band. Sonya Isaacs Yeary received nominations for Favorite Soprano and Favorite Musician.

Karen Peck & New River received three nominations including Favorite Mixed Group and Favorite Album (for 2:22). Karen Peck Gooch received a nomination for Favorite Soprano.

Singer-songwriter Joseph Habedank nabbed three nominations for Favorite Soloist, Favorite Songwriter, and Favorite Album (for Change Is Coming).

Husband and wife duo Jim & Melissa Brady received two nominations including Favorite Duet. Melissa Brady was nominated for Favorite Soprano and Jim Brady was nominated for Favorite Baritone.

Autumn Nelon Clark (Nelons) received a nomination for Favorite Young Artist.

Brian Free & Assurance received a nomination for Favorite Trio.

Pat Barker, bass singer for Daywind Records’ newest signing the Guardians Quartet received a nomination for Favorite Bass.

New Day Records recording artist The Sound was honored with a nomination for Favorite Trio.

Kim Hopper received a nomination for Favorite Soprano.

Wilburn and Wilburn received a nomination for Favorite Duet.

Michael Booth received a nomination for Favorite Tenor.

High Road was honored with a nomination for Favorite Band.

Rounding out the list, Southbound, with two Top 5 songs from its debut Daywind album, nabbed a nomination for Favorite New Artist.

Daywind Music Publishing songwriters were honored for their talents this year including the late Dianne Wilkinson (Favorite Songwriter) as well as Joseph Habedank (Favorite Songwriter), Jason Cox (for “How Saved I Am” performed by Triumphant Qt), and Sue C. Smith (for “Somebody Tell” performed by Tribute Qt and “When the Old, Old Story Was New” performed by the Kingsmen).

Daywind Music Group is home to an award-winning roster of artists and songwriters including Adam Crabb, Barry Weeks, Belinda Smith, Blackwood Brothers, Brian Free & Assurance, Clint Brown, Crabb Family, Devin McGlamery, Greater Vision, Guardians Quartet, High Road, Jacob Mills, Janice Crow, Jason Cox, Jason Clark, Jim & Melissa Brady, Jody Braselton, John Darin Rowsey, Jonathan C. Smith, Joseph Habedank, Karen Peck & New River, Karen Peck Gooch, Lee Black, LeFevre Quartet, Levi Mills, Marty Funderburk, Michael Booth, Mike Harland, Natalie Cromwell, Nathan Woodard, Nelons, Riley Harrison Clark, Rob Mills, Seth Elby, The Sound, Southbound, Sue C. Smith, Tim Lovelace, Tim Menzies, Tribute Quartet, Wayne Haun, and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors and the Orchard, covering all major physical, digital, and streaming outlets.