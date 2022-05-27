Kingsmen, Endless Highway and Jeff Collins Take Home Absolutely Gospel Music Awards

The Kingsmen’s Chris Jenkins at the 21st Annual Absolutely Gospel Music Awards

Arden, North Carolina (May 23, 2022) — Horizon & Sonlite Records artists The Kingsmen and Endless Highway and producer Jeff Collins were honored for their work in the Southern Gospel genre at last week’s Absolutely Gospel Music Awards held at the Historic Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee.

The Kingsmen’s latest album, More To The Story, was named Traditional Recording Of The Year. Classic, powerful, and filled with the gospel spirit that has carried the Kingsmen far beyond their western North Carolina origins over more than 60 years of performance, More To The Story — produced by GRAMMY®-nominated Jeff Collins — offers a spirit-lifting, crowd pleasing jewel in the ever-growing catalog of the legendary quartet.

“We are honored to be named among our very deserving peers. This album is special in many ways because it came from our time during the pandemic. Many of these songs speak of encouragement and hope that there’s better days through Christ. We do not take lightly the fact that our peers and listeners still love our music after 65 years,” says the Kingsmen’s Chris Jenkins.

Endless Highway’s album Come Home won the award for Country/Roots Recording Of The Year. The album, produced by multi-awarded and 3-time GRAMMY®-nominated Wayne Haun, is a diverse and compelling work that proclaims faith and encourages hope.

“We are simply overwhelmed and honored that our project, Come Home, was recognized among the projects of the most talented artists in our industry,” says Endless Highway’s Jason Griggs. “We are grateful to our incredible team at Crossroads for all of their support and investment in our ministry. We would also like to thank the incredibly talented Wayne Haun for lending his creative genius to the production of this project.”

Jeff Collins, who produced albums for the Kingsmen, Kingdom Heirs, The Inspirations, 11th Hour, Mark Bishop, Down East Boys and Kenna Turner West throughout the last year, was named Producer of the Year.

“What an honor to receive the AGM award for Producer of the Year! I don’t take for granted the trust that artists put in me for their productions, and I’m excited each time I produce,” says Collins. “Thanks to our team at Crossroads, great songwriters, talented artists, and incredible fans! And thank you to God and His blessings, and for allowing me to have a career in Gospel Music, the best music on earth!”

