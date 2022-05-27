The 3 Heath Brothers Set to Release New Album, Into The Deep

Arden, North Carolina (May 24, 2022) — For the 3 Heath Brothers — Nicholas and twins Clayton and Christian — the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic struck particularly hard. Though their late 2019 Horizon Records debut, Who We Are, was widely welcomed, helping to earn the trio a coveted Favorite New Artist award in 2020’s Singing News Fan Awards, the enforced hiatus made a return to the recording studio especially difficult. Still, the group persevered, writing and gathering songs, joining labelmates, the Kingdom Heirs, on their 2021 single, “A Good Day Coming On,” and releasing their own highly-anticipated single, “It Ain’t Over Yet” at the beginning of 2022.

Now, the 3 Heath Brothers are back with a full-length follow-up, Into The Deep — now available for pre-order, add or save ahead of its July 15 release. With producer Roger Talley on board once again, the collection places the Brothers’ youthful energy, sibling harmonies and appreciation for contemporary sounds in the service of the same truths that have inspired generations of Southern Gospel artists before them. The approach is announced right from the album’s first notes, a swirling opening that leads into a boldly modern feel that underpins the album’s title and cover theme:

I’m diving in, into the water

I’m swimming out, farther and farther

Where Jesus is calling me into the deep

Now I’m going in with Jesus

I’m going in all the way

From there to the closing number and next radio single, an anthemic reminder that “Jesus Is Coming Back” which seamlessly weaves in and out of the Andraé Crouch classic, “Soon And Very Soon,” Into The Deep offers a set that speaks to the Brothers’ generation with an emphasis on bold, fresh sounds, new songs — including one written by the Brothers, another written by Nicholas himself, and two more from Nicholas, labelmate Kenna Turner West and Jason Cox — and lyrics that offer the eternal Gospel of hope, encouragement, worship and faith in contemporary language. Indeed, underlining the forward-looking nature of the Brothers’ approach, only two of the eleven songs — John Peterson’s “Oh Glorious Love” and “Love Won,” both coming via The Talleys — have been previously recorded.

“Some of these songs are serious and some are fun,” note the Brothers. “Whether you are young or old, we hope that this record encourages your heart, gives you hope for the future, and inspires you to pursue a deeper relationship with God. We wrote five of these songs, but we don’t create music to make a name for ourselves. We do what we do because we truly believe that at the end of the day, ‘it’s not about us…it’s all about Jesus.’”

With a ministry that speaks with special clarity to an urgent task for today — reaching out to youth with the Word of Jesus in the musical terms they can best relate to — the 3 Heath Brothers have delivered a set that will both meet the needs of the moment and stand the test of time.



Pre-order, add or save Into The Deep HERE.

About 3 Heath Brothers

The 3 Heath Brothers are Nicholas, Clayton, & Christian Heath from Thomasville, NC. They have been singing together as long as they can remember. Their mom taught them to sing parts from a very early age and their dad is the Senior Pastor at Faith Community Chapel in Thomasville.

When these young guys get up to sing, people are consistently shocked by their tight harmony, powerful vocals, and a cappella arrangements. In the summer of 2018, they won the Grand Champion Trophy at the NC State Annual Singing Convention. They’ve performed at Dollywood, Billy Graham Training Center at the Cove, the Main Stage at Singing in the Sun and the Gatlinburg Gathering. In 2020, they were named Favorite New Artist in the Singing News Fan Awards.

Audiences won’t want to miss their young energy and passion for God. They love God and their goal is to promote Christ and demonstrate that you are never too young to give all you have to God.

