The Singing Contractors Assemble ‘Hard Workin’ Man’ from Gaither Music Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Having turned their a cappella, on-the-job serenades into a national recording career, The Singing Contractors have assembled Hard Workin’ Man, a CD and DVD offering of country classics from Gaither Music Group.

Distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music, Hard Workin’ Man is available now at national retail and on all digital streaming platforms. See TV special airing info below.

“We are so excited about this new record,” stated Aaron Gray. “From the beginning of this recording process we wanted this album to connect with the everyday, hard workin’ man and woman.”



“Working as contractors while getting to sing and perform, we can relate to how many of our listeners feel day in and day out,” added Josh Arnett. “We selected these songs with the hope they will mean as much to listeners as they have meant to us.”

The Singing Contractors teamed up with veteran producer Michael Sykes to create Hard Workin’ Man. Showcasing the harmonies that have garnered national TV appearances and avid fans, the singing sensations put their unique twist on country music classics such as “Back Home Again,” “Forever and Ever Amen” and other songs that inspired them to be the hard-working men and acclaimed talents they are today. Those signature renditions include a guest vocal from country music icon Merle Haggard on their rendition of “That’s the Way Love Goes.”



Filmed at the Gaither Music Studio and directed by Doug Stuckey, the DVD and TV special feature performances from The Singing Contractors and conversations with host/singer/songwriter Woody Wright about the history and inspiration behind Hard Workin’ Man. Gospel music legend Bill Gaither also makes a special appearance as he joins The Singing Contractors and Wright for a memorable rendition of “He Touched Me.”

The foundation of this unlikely powerhouse duo stems from a viral video of their poignant rendition of “How Great Thou Art” performed in an unfinished corner of a home remodel which led to over one million views in almost 24 hours and an appearance on the “Fox & Friends” morning show. Comprised of Indiana natives Aaron Gray and Josh Arnett, these two builders have continued to amass a following with their fun-loving personalities, compelling cover tunes, national TV specials, recordings and special appearances taking them from the set of “Good Morning America” to the hallowed halls of the Grand Ole Opry.

HARD WORKIN’ MAN CD TRACK LISTING

1. Hard Workin’ Man

2. I’ll Still Be Lovin’ You

3. Lean On Me

4. Loving God, Loving Each Other

5. Forever And Ever, Amen

6. Back Home Again

7. I Saw The Light

8. Only Here For A Little While

9. He Touched Me

10. That’s The Way Love Goes

HARD WORKIN’ MAN DVD TRACK LISTING

1. Hard Workin’ Man

2. Back Home Again

3. Lean On Me

4. I’ll Still Be Lovin’ You

5. Loving God, Loving Each Other

6. Forever And Ever, Amen

7. Only Here For A Little While

8. He Touched Me

9. That’s The Way Love Goes

10. I Saw The Light

HARD WORKIN’ MAN TV SPECIAL AIRING INFO

May 27: Vision (Canada)

9:00 p.m.

May 28: The Walk TV

See local listings

May 28: TLN

See local listings

May 28: IBN

See local listings

May 28: Hope TV

12:00 a.m.

May 28: Hope TV (Canada)

See local listings

May 28: TCT

See local listings

May 28: The Miracle Channel

5:30 a.m.

May 28: CTS

3:30 p.m.

May 28: Proclaim Broadcasting

4:00 p.m.

May 28: CTN

4:00 p.m.

May 28: CTS

5:00 p.m.

May 28: CTS (Canada)

See local listings

May 28; RFD

6:00 p.m.

May 28: TBN

6:00 p.m.

May 28: The Miracle Channel

10:00 p.m.

May 28: The Miracle Channel (Canada)

See local listings

May 29: Hope TV

12:00 a.m.

May 29: Hope TV (Canada)

See local listings

May 29: Heartland

12:00 p.m.

May 29: Circle TV

12:30 p.m.

May 29: Heartland

8:00 p.m.